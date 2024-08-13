Evening Reading - August 13, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. I just got back from QuakeCon. If you went, I hope you enjoyed. If you didn’t, I hope you enjoy the delightful content we have in store for you. We’ve got some features up already, but there’s plenty more to come both from my end, and from our friends at Nightdive Studios. For now, let’s close down another day of posting proper with another Evening Reading!

It was Tuesday…

pic.twitter.com/4o2ugK11tb — But for me, it was Tuesday (@Was_Tuesday) August 13, 2024

It's always just another day for Bison.

Bad ideas of the future, today!

Transforming pest control with technology.



Is this necessary? 🤔🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oQX1vyD7w7 — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) August 13, 2024

Call me crazy, but I don’t think I want to remote controlled flamethrower anywhere near me, thank you very much.

A spot of afternoon robbery!

Nigel and Marmalade help Patricia with a witch convoy pic.twitter.com/h6xXE9ke2X — Tom Bates (@TomPBates) August 12, 2024

Poor witches. They just wanted to deliver their cream cakes, but they shouldn’t have been rude.

Dom Mysterio talks to Logan Paul about Japan

Why don’t you want to go to Japan, Logan Paul?

The chicken bubble ‘bout to burst

Have you been following the Canton Weather Report? Too many chicken stops. Also, you should play Thank Goodness You’re Here.

Metal dog pettings

This is my new favorite song. pic.twitter.com/SXr3EJLnhr — PreSeason Spooky QENNY (@AKBrews) August 13, 2024

Probably the best metal song about wanting to pet that dog.

New MegaRan album art

Black Materia REBIRTH album art by @twashingtonart

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/sshQkw0S1v — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) August 13, 2024

The aura of absolute awesome coming off of MegaRan’s new album art is impeccable. Can’t wait for it.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this fine August 13.

I was trying to go for a toilet paper fort idea, but like... far richer and probably much more sturdy than a regular toilet paper fort would be. Probably softer, too.

Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by. Still reeling from exiting QuakeCon? We’ll do our best to fill the gap with awesome content in the days ahead. Stay tuned!