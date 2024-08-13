New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 13, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday. I just got back from QuakeCon. If you went, I hope you enjoyed. If you didn’t, I hope you enjoy the delightful content we have in store for you. We’ve got some features up already, but there’s plenty more to come both from my end, and from our friends at Nightdive Studios. For now, let’s close down another day of posting proper with another Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

It was Tuesday…

It's always just another day for Bison.

Bad ideas of the future, today!

Call me crazy, but I don’t think I want to remote controlled flamethrower anywhere near me, thank you very much.

A spot of afternoon robbery!

Poor witches. They just wanted to deliver their cream cakes, but they shouldn’t have been rude.

Dom Mysterio talks to Logan Paul about Japan

Why don’t you want to go to Japan, Logan Paul?

The chicken bubble ‘bout to burst

Have you been following the Canton Weather Report? Too many chicken stops. Also, you should play Thank Goodness You’re Here.

Metal dog pettings

Probably the best metal song about wanting to pet that dog.

 New MegaRan album art

The aura of absolute awesome coming off of MegaRan’s new album art is impeccable. Can’t wait for it.

And there you have it. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine August 13. Thank you for stopping by, and don’t forget that if you want to support Shacknews, there’s always Mercury, where you can assist the site for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one for Bubbletron, where you can check out the latest daily prompts to try to assemble a trillion dollar idea. Can you get the money hat with the day’s best valuation? Do it in the fewest tries and you can land on the leaderboard for the day.

Bubbletron values a startup for a Giant Toilet Paper Subterranean Billionaire Lair at $1,458,070,600,000
I was trying to go for a toilet paper fort idea, but like... far richer and probably much more sturdy than a regular toilet paper fort would be. Probably softer, too.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by. Still reeling from exiting QuakeCon? We’ll do our best to fill the gap with awesome content in the days ahead. Stay tuned!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola