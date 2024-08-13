Concord roadmap reveals seasonal structure & post-launch content plans Sony shared the details of Concord's content roadmap, with plans as far out as April 2025.

Concord, the PlayStation Studios live-service multiplayer shooter from Firewalk Studios, is set to launch later this August, and with it will come what looks like an interesting ecosystem of first-person shooter gameplay. However, as a live-service game, Firewalk and Sony obviously have plans for post-launch. They laid out those plans in full in a recent deep dive into the game’s content roadmap, including the structure of seasons and release windows running through April 2025.

Concord’s content roadmap was posted in a PlayStation Blog released this week. According to the roadmap, Firewalk and Sony have plans for at least three seasons, with the third season launching in April 2025. Until then, the game will have two other seasons in October 2024 and January 2025. Each of these seasons will feature a new Freegunner (the unique characters for Concord), as well new maps, new Variants (skins for Freegunners), and a collection of cosmetics and quality-of-life updates. Season 2 in January will also get a new mode.

Concord post-launch content is planned all the way through April 2025 for three seasons at this time.

Source: PlayStation

Concord is already set to have a pretty decent spread of content when it comes out on August 23. The game has been described as “Guardians of the Galaxy meets Overwatch” and will feature a total of 16 Freegunners, 8 Variants, 6 modes, and 8 maps for players to explore and fight their way across. The gameplay has also looked good leading up to Concord’s release date.

Live-service games have had a rough time of it in recent years with several shutting down, but Concord looks decent. It will be interesting to see how the game does when it goes live next week. Stay tuned to the Concord topic for further updates.