Concord gets August 2024 release date and gameplay trailer Firewalk Studios has provided the first look at its upcoming PvP shooter.

Firewalk Studios kicked off the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play with a fresh look at Concord, the 5v5 first-person shooter that was announced last year. In addition to showing off gameplay, the game has been given an August 23, 2024 release date.

The first look at Concord gameplay included the game’s outer space setting and cast of characters. We can see the characters use various guns and explosives as well as abilities that let them fly into the air and create shields.

Firewalk Studios has confirmed that Concord will be available for PS5 and PC when it arrives on August 23, 2024.