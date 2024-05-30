New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Concord gets August 2024 release date and gameplay trailer

Firewalk Studios has provided the first look at its upcoming PvP shooter.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
2

Firewalk Studios kicked off the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play with a fresh look at Concord, the 5v5 first-person shooter that was announced last year. In addition to showing off gameplay, the game has been given an August 23, 2024 release date.

The first look at Concord gameplay included the game’s outer space setting and cast of characters. We can see the characters use various guns and explosives as well as abilities that let them fly into the air and create shields.

Firewalk Studios has confirmed that Concord will be available for PS5 and PC when it arrives on August 23, 2024.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

