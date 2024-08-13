Google Pixel 9, Pro and Pro Fold models launch starting at $799 this August Each of the Google Pixel 9 models will be AI ready and equipped with Gemini Live features.

As part of Tuesday's Made By Google '24 presentation, the Google team revealed the next generation of Pixel phones. Unsurprisingly, the company is leaning hard into artificial intelligence. The new Pixel 9 phones will be fully AI ready and ready to roll out with Gemini Live features.

The core Pixel 9 model features a 6.3-inch Actua display, making it 35 percent bigger than the Pixel 8 class that was revealed less than a year ago. The Pro model will come in two different sizes with the Pixel 9 Pro offering a standard 6.3-inch display and the Pixel 9 Pro XL going bigger with a 6.8-inch screen. Both Pixel 9 Pro models will share the same specs, including 16GB of RAM compared to the 12GB featured in the base model. All of the Pixel 9 models will be powered by the new Tensor G4 chip, which was designed with Google DeepMind and designed to run AI models like Gemini Nano with Multimodality.

Of course, Google isn't about to stop leaning into AI. The company touted several AI features that will be usable with the Pixel 9. Pixel Studio will offer AI-powered image generation. The Pixel Weather app will offer an upgraded interface, which includes custom AI weather reports from Gemini Nano. Of course, AI features will be all over the Pixel 9's various camera features. AI can be used to crop images, enhance photos taken in low light, and allow for users to add people (like photographers) into a shot after a picture is already taken. Look for updates to Magic Editor in Google Photos and Video Boost to allow for more editing options. The Pixel 9 phones themselves will tout a new camera bar location with a new sculpted design.



Source: Google

Earlier this year, Google followed through on a paid Gemini model and will look to give Pixel users a taste of it. New Pixel 9 buyers will get a full year of Gemini Advanced, which will include Gemini Live.

Pre-orders the Pixel 9 line of Google phones are open starting today. The Pixel 9 will sell for $799 USD, while the Pixel 9 Pro will go for $999 and Pixel 9 Pro XL can be purchased for $1099. The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will released on Thursday, August 22 while the Pixel 9 Pro will come to stores on Wednesday, September 4. For more details, check out Tuesday's Google Blog post detailing the Pixel 9's various features.