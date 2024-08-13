New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Google Gemini Live brings AI features to Pixel, Samsung & Android phones today

Google is offering tools powered by its Gemini AI that will help with scheduling, organizing, and more on Android smartphones.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

This week, Google went live with its Made by Google presentation, showing off the latest new products in its Google Pixel smartphone line, its AI services, and more. In particular, Google went into details about the rollout of new Gemini Live features on its smartphones. As of today, compatible Google Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones will have access to new features that will help with organization, web searching, photo touch-ups, and much more.

Google showcased the new Gemini Live features during its Made by Google keynote presentation this week. Essentially, Google used this year’s keynote to announce a wealth of Gemini tools that will be available as part of its new line of phones and products, as well as on Android phones that meet system requirements. During the keynote, we saw a demonstration where the user took a picture of a concert schedule and asked Gemini to see if the performance lined up with the user’s own schedule, for which it automatically read the concert tour schedule and the user’s calendar to determine if the user would be free to go to the concert.

Google Gemini email features that can check your emails for details on events and scheduling.
Google Gemini Live features will allow you to check your emails for details on events you need to schedule.
Source: Google

Google’s Gemini Live suite also featured new photo tools for getting the most out of your pictures, new search tools for answering your queries accurately, and much more. It’s all going to be built in to new devices such as the recently announced Pixel 9 lineup, so you won’t have to worry about if any new device from Google will work with its Gemini AI tools.

With these features rolling out today, Google is clearly committed to continuing to bet big on AI. Stay tuned for more updates on Google as news drops, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola