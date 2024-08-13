Google Gemini Live brings AI features to Pixel, Samsung & Android phones today Google is offering tools powered by its Gemini AI that will help with scheduling, organizing, and more on Android smartphones.

This week, Google went live with its Made by Google presentation, showing off the latest new products in its Google Pixel smartphone line, its AI services, and more. In particular, Google went into details about the rollout of new Gemini Live features on its smartphones. As of today, compatible Google Pixel, Samsung, and other Android phones will have access to new features that will help with organization, web searching, photo touch-ups, and much more.

Google showcased the new Gemini Live features during its Made by Google keynote presentation this week. Essentially, Google used this year’s keynote to announce a wealth of Gemini tools that will be available as part of its new line of phones and products, as well as on Android phones that meet system requirements. During the keynote, we saw a demonstration where the user took a picture of a concert schedule and asked Gemini to see if the performance lined up with the user’s own schedule, for which it automatically read the concert tour schedule and the user’s calendar to determine if the user would be free to go to the concert.

Google Gemini Live features will allow you to check your emails for details on events you need to schedule.

Source: Google

Google’s Gemini Live suite also featured new photo tools for getting the most out of your pictures, new search tools for answering your queries accurately, and much more. It’s all going to be built in to new devices such as the recently announced Pixel 9 lineup, so you won’t have to worry about if any new device from Google will work with its Gemini AI tools.

With these features rolling out today, Google is clearly committed to continuing to bet big on AI.