Watch the Made by Google 2024 Keynote here Tune in for the latest product reveals and software updates from Google.

Later today, Google will host its Made by Google 2024 Keynote, where the company is expected to reveal new phones and other devices and software updates. If you’re looking forward to seeing what the company has in store, you can listen to the Made by Google 2024 Keynote livestream here.

The Made by Google 2024 keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion.

Previous Made by Google events have seen the reveal of new Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch, and updated Tensor chips.

That’s how you can watch the Made by Google 2024 Keynote. For more Google news, stick with here on Shacknews.