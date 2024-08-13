New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Watch the Made by Google 2024 Keynote here

Tune in for the latest product reveals and software updates from Google.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Google
2

Later today, Google will host its Made by Google 2024 Keynote, where the company is expected to reveal new phones and other devices and software updates. If you’re looking forward to seeing what the company has in store, you can listen to the Made by Google 2024 Keynote livestream here.

The Made by Google 2024 keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel, where it will also be available as a VOD following its conclusion.

Previous Made by Google events have seen the reveal of new Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch, and updated Tensor chips.

That’s how you can watch the Made by Google 2024 Keynote. For more Google news, stick with here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola