Evening Reading - July 10, 2024

First trailer for We Live In Time

This movie is going to break me... can't wait!

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn at the press junket for A Quiet Place: Day One

if i was an actor i’d do this at every press junket pic.twitter.com/uwJgLOQrvO — claire.🫧 (@PRCAB3TH) July 8, 2024

This was more entertaining than it should have been.

Not Like Us in Guitar Hero

‘Not like us’ on guitar hero is fuccin crazy pic.twitter.com/AhIM2kLy4B — Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) July 9, 2024

This has really transcended the hip-hop scene. Damn.

Hideo Kojima and Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell in a Kojima game would be dope.

A bittersweet ending.

I don't know why, but this hit me pretty hard.

First trailer for Severance season 2

Your friendly reminder to watch Severance.

Extremely obedient dog

He was fighting DEMONS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KJYUizVail — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 10, 2024

Come on. Give him a piece!

The text logs in Resident Evil games

Who could have seen this coming...

