Evening Reading - July 10, 2024

- Sony Music, Aniplex, and Palworld developer announce joint venture
- Jayson Tatum and A'ja Wilson are the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition cover athletes
- Nintendo teases horror game Emio
- HORI Farming Vehicle Control System review: It's a mouthful
- Riot Games reportedly canceled an unannounced platform fighter
- Samsung announces Galaxy Ring wearable
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
First trailer for We Live In Time
This movie is going to break me... can't wait!
Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn at the press junket for A Quiet Place: Day One
if i was an actor i’d do this at every press junket pic.twitter.com/uwJgLOQrvO— claire.🫧 (@PRCAB3TH) July 8, 2024
This was more entertaining than it should have been.
Not Like Us in Guitar Hero
‘Not like us’ on guitar hero is fuccin crazy pic.twitter.com/AhIM2kLy4B— Bloccin Ass Tay (@luckykidtay) July 9, 2024
This has really transcended the hip-hop scene. Damn.
Hideo Kojima and Ella Purnell
With Ella Purnell. pic.twitter.com/5oTg44h7w2— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) July 10, 2024
Ella Purnell in a Kojima game would be dope.
A bittersweet ending.
July 9, 2024
I don't know why, but this hit me pretty hard.
First trailer for Severance season 2
#Severance— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 10, 2024
1.17.25 pic.twitter.com/JiJTOqebH2
Your friendly reminder to watch Severance.
Extremely obedient dog
He was fighting DEMONS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KJYUizVail— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) July 10, 2024
Come on. Give him a piece!
The text logs in Resident Evil games
This one never gets old.#REBHFun #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/VzcIsIBrhK— 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕠𝕟 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕓𝕦𝕣𝕪 (@MrMidniteOwl) July 9, 2024
Who could have seen this coming...
