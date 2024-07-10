New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 10, 2024

It's nighttime in America, and that means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First trailer for We Live In Time

This movie is going to break me... can't wait!

Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn at the press junket for A Quiet Place: Day One

This was more entertaining than it should have been.

Not Like Us in Guitar Hero

This has really transcended the hip-hop scene. Damn.

Hideo Kojima and Ella Purnell

Ella Purnell in a Kojima game would be dope.

A bittersweet ending.

I don't know why, but this hit me pretty hard.

First trailer for Severance season 2

Your friendly reminder to watch Severance.

Extremely obedient dog

Come on. Give him a piece!

The text logs in Resident Evil games

Who could have seen this coming...

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Mia Goth as Maxine Minx.
I will not accept a Bubbletron valuation that I do not deserve!
Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

