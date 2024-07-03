Evening Reading - July 3, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ed Boon on a potential MK game in the style of Shaolin Monks

Without a doubt, if (when?) we do one, it will be Scorpion and Sub-zero. https://t.co/P8PAf5bU6D — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 3, 2024

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are the obvious choice, but probably the right one.

Erdtree problems

Oh you wanted to summon? Too bad.

The Watch Dogs movie has started filming

The live-action ‘WATCH DOGS’ movie has begun filming. pic.twitter.com/LMyJcc3FNM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2024

Holding out hope for this one. Watch Dogs hive stand up!

Jumping into a new FPS game like

when you’re testing out your sensitivity pic.twitter.com/meEnbjaKKB — jazmine˚⁠☆˳⁠° (@jazminestarrr) July 2, 2024

The faster, the better.

The VFX of NOPE

NOPE movie magic secrets, revealed 🪄 pic.twitter.com/VyQBiPcY5o — Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) July 3, 2024

Movie turns two years old this month. One of the best of the decade so far.

A video essay on exposition

Loved this! Exposition can be beautiful!

The Star of A Quiet Place: Part One

The acting chops on this little guy. pic.twitter.com/Bp1XQMyVZv — Em (@emmasaurustex) July 2, 2024

Go see this movie!

