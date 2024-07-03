New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 3, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ed Boon on a potential MK game in the style of Shaolin Monks

Scorpion and Sub-Zero are the obvious choice, but probably the right one.

Erdtree problems

Oh you wanted to summon? Too bad.

The Watch Dogs movie has started filming

Holding out hope for this one. Watch Dogs hive stand up!

Jumping into a new FPS game like

The faster, the better.

The VFX of NOPE

Movie turns two years old this month. One of the best of the decade so far.

A video essay on exposition

Loved this! Exposition can be beautiful!

The Star of A Quiet Place: Part One

Go see this movie!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

