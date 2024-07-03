Evening Reading - July 3, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster isn't bringing back Frank West's original VA
- EVE Online devs on the feedback to Equinox & the continuing evolution of Vanguard
- Nintendo has no plans to use generative AI
- Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold
- Hackers stole 33 million phone numbers from Authy users
- Esports World Cup 2024: Games, prize pools & where to watch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Ed Boon on a potential MK game in the style of Shaolin Monks
Without a doubt, if (when?) we do one, it will be Scorpion and Sub-zero. https://t.co/P8PAf5bU6D— Ed Boon (@noobde) July 3, 2024
Scorpion and Sub-Zero are the obvious choice, but probably the right one.
Erdtree problems
How Messmer starts every fight#EldenRing pic.twitter.com/66Osd0Dhdx— MΔDDiE (@MiyanEatWorld) July 3, 2024
Oh you wanted to summon? Too bad.
The Watch Dogs movie has started filming
The live-action ‘WATCH DOGS’ movie has begun filming. pic.twitter.com/LMyJcc3FNM— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2024
Holding out hope for this one. Watch Dogs hive stand up!
Jumping into a new FPS game like
when you’re testing out your sensitivity pic.twitter.com/meEnbjaKKB— jazmine˚☆˳° (@jazminestarrr) July 2, 2024
The faster, the better.
The VFX of NOPE
NOPE movie magic secrets, revealed 🪄 pic.twitter.com/VyQBiPcY5o— Monkeypaw Productions (@Monkeypaw) July 3, 2024
Movie turns two years old this month. One of the best of the decade so far.
A video essay on exposition
Loved this! Exposition can be beautiful!
The Star of A Quiet Place: Part One
The acting chops on this little guy. pic.twitter.com/Bp1XQMyVZv— Em (@emmasaurustex) July 2, 2024
Go see this movie!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 3, 2024