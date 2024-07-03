Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game arrives at the end of August.

We’re just under two months from the release of Star Wars Outlaws, the ambitious open-world adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. As we near the game’s late summer launch, the developers have announced that they crossed a major milestone. Star Wars Outlaws has officially gone gold.

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment announced that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold in a post on X. “Our team can't wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel,” the post reads. It’s accompanied by a brief video showcasing cinematics from the game’s campaign.



Source: Ubisoft

“Going gold” means that Star Wars Outlaws is ready to be printed onto discs. It’s a phrase that was commonly used back when physical games were more prominent. Now, it’s mostly to communicate that principal development on a game has wrapped.

The fact that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold means that it’s almost certain to hit its August 30 release date. We got to play the game at Summer Game Fest, and walked away optimistic about what we saw.