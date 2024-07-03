New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold

Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game arrives at the end of August.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
3

We’re just under two months from the release of Star Wars Outlaws, the ambitious open-world adventure game developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. As we near the game’s late summer launch, the developers have announced that they crossed a major milestone. Star Wars Outlaws has officially gone gold.

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment announced that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold in a post on X. “Our team can't wait for you to start exploring the Outer Rim and living the life of a scoundrel,” the post reads. It’s accompanied by a brief video showcasing cinematics from the game’s campaign.

Kay Vess walking down an alley.

Source: Ubisoft

“Going gold” means that Star Wars Outlaws is ready to be printed onto discs. It’s a phrase that was commonly used back when physical games were more prominent. Now, it’s mostly to communicate that principal development on a game has wrapped.

The fact that Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold means that it’s almost certain to hit its August 30 release date. We got to play the game at Summer Game Fest, and walked away optimistic about what we saw.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    July 3, 2024 10:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Star Wars Outlaws has gone gold

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 3, 2024 10:19 AM

      Hope it’s good!

    • Amusatron
      reply
      July 3, 2024 11:29 AM

      Two months between going gold and release? That’s impressive

      • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        July 3, 2024 11:38 AM

        Gives them plenty of time to work on the first patch. lol

    • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      July 3, 2024 11:40 AM

      Now they just need to convince people to install Uplay.

    • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 3, 2024 11:43 AM

      I dubious of how "open world" it might actually be. Looks like a typical linear game, which could still be good!

