Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster isn't bringing back Frank West's original VA Fans noticed that Frank sounded a bit different and original voice actor Terence Rotolo confirmed that Capcom had not asked him to return in the new game.

Capcom’s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster looks set to return us to the first horrifying encounters with a zombie outbreak in the Willamette Mall, but it sounds like not every good from the original will be returning. For instance, Frank West’s original voice actor Terence Rotolo has confirmed his absence from the project, stating that Capcom had not contacted him to come back and reprise his role.

Rotolo confirmed this in messages with fans from his personal Instagram, as shared by Twitter user FrankByDaylight. According to Rotolo, Capcom had not been in contact with him at all about the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, and while he appreciates his time in the role, he seems to understand the developer going another direction with the character:

The answer to your question is I have no answer. All I can say is that I’ve been grateful for every opportunity to help bring Frank to life. An actor’s job when called upon is to show up prepared, deliver your best, and when done move onto the next mission. I simply wasn’t called for this mission. The reasons are the producers’ own.

Got some news about the Dead Rising Remake. The reason why TJ Rotolo is not returning as Frank West's voice is simply because Capcom DID NOT contact him. It's probably because TJ is union and Capcom have a bias against anyone Union oriented. It's a shame. But what can we do. So… pic.twitter.com/1ztyGK4oK8 — FrankByDaylight (@FrankByDaylight) June 28, 2024

It’s a shame to be sure. Many considered Frank to be terse and cringe when he first showed up in Dead Rising’s opening scenes. Even so, the delivery by Rotolo grew on many over time, to the point where lines like “I’ve covered wars, you know,” are now iconic phrases and memes when speaking about Dead Rising. It’s a shame that Rotolo won’t be back to deliver his trademark take on Frank West, but the new voice actor doesn’t sound terrible either.

It will remain to be seen what the full run of changes in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will look like, but we recently got a big look at the game with Capcom NEXT Summer 2024 showcase, including a September 2024 release date. Stay tuned as we get closer to the release date for more updates and news on the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster topic.