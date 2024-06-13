New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - June 13, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jimmy Butler x Cameron Brink

Jimmy Butler showed up to an LA Sparks game wearing Cameron Brink's jersey.

Memes of the Kingdom

Best video game ever made.

Mmm, chicken.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop, GameStop

Short GameStop? In this economy?

"GameStop won here," says Jim Cramer.

Tim Apple loves the Magic Mouse

Check out the full interview below.

Cosplay corner

I bet these two could do some cool Cybertruck cosplay.

What you gonna do, brothers?

Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!!

Mike's still got it.

The evolution of Xbox PR speak

Ok, Phil.

Brian Windhorst buried Luka Doncic last night

Windy is a national treasure.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 13, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola