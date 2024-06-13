Evening Reading - June 13, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- GameStop (GME) 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders adjourned due to technical issues [UPDATED]
- Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill's latest YOLO update shows 9 million GME shares and no call options held
- Monster Hunter Wilds is a more streamlined hunt than ever before
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is putting a spooky coat of paint on a 3DS classic
- Marvel Snap June 13 OTA balance patch gives Professor X a headache
- The Finals Season 3 update 3.0.0 patch notes
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.400 notes buff durable part damage on rifles & MGs
- Best Sersi decks - Marvel Snap
- Fortnite to return to iOS in Japan & UK in 2025
- How to launch the 12-player Excision mission - Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Axel from Crazy Taxi is coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble! #SuperMonkeyBall #SEGA #CrazyTaxi pic.twitter.com/a2OXCf1qQi— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 13, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Jimmy Butler x Cameron Brink
Jimmy Butler is a snowbunny menace. Dude saw the video of Cameron Brink choosing him over half the NBA and caught the next ✈️ to LA to put game down in his Venus & Serena hair beads 💀— Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) June 8, 2024
Somebody said look for Rachel Nichols to put out some Cameron Brink slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/paSwYUvfod
Jimmy Butler showed up to an LA Sparks game wearing Cameron Brink's jersey.
Memes of the Kingdom
he was a skater boy #TearsoftheKingdom pic.twitter.com/wEZJSj4KVr— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) June 11, 2024
Best video game ever made.
mmmmm chicken mmmmmmmmm#TearsoftheKingdom #Zelda pic.twitter.com/AyeEU95gkQ— 💙ambi☁️ (@aquatic_ambi) June 1, 2023
Mmm, chicken.
Can't Stop, Won't Stop, GameStop
Citron is no longer short $GME. It's not because we believe in a turnaround for the company fundamentals will ever happen, but with $4 billion in the bank, they have enough runway to appease their cult like shareholders. Despite Wedbush setting an $11 target today, we respect the…— Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 12, 2024
Short GameStop? In this economy?
$GME has won here, says @jimcramer.— Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) June 12, 2024
Jim, @carlquintanilla & @davidfaber discuss why the bears retreating from Redditors and retail traders, dumb money, and where the meme mania goes from here. pic.twitter.com/0ZF9QtGiNf
"GameStop won here," says Jim Cramer.
Another top tier DD drop @roaringpika pic.twitter.com/x0vkkA2POI— Eric (@HargTimes) June 12, 2024
Tim Apple loves the Magic Mouse
Just gonna immortalize this here forever pic.twitter.com/OWHznWhMCR— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 12, 2024
Check out the full interview below.
Cosplay corner
Tomb Raider cosplay done right. pic.twitter.com/OU3dlRrxBN— Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) June 9, 2024
I bet these two could do some cool Cybertruck cosplay.
just gonna watch this for the rest of the night ✌️ pic.twitter.com/w3La2EgF1l— nick (@nick_pants) June 13, 2024
What you gonna do, brothers?
Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!!
I love this 🥰 Even Ryu can not beat the Punch-Out!!— SuperSisi (@supersisi_) June 9, 2024
Animations by plasticaction pic.twitter.com/Ec0ElBjafl
Mike's still got it.
The evolution of Xbox PR speak
Thr "evolution" of Phil Spencer "exclusivity" commitment— Project Latitude (@Alejandroid1979) June 10, 2024
3 years ago "this is about exclusives for xbox"
3 months ago "just this 4 guys no promises"
Today "well about that, it's all coming" pic.twitter.com/2tsgC1W2u0
Ok, Phil.
Brian Windhorst buried Luka Doncic last night
Windy x Meet The Grahams are what the NBA interwebs are all about pic.twitter.com/WO8H7tU3wb— Robby Kalland (@RKalland) June 13, 2024
Windy is a national treasure.
The greatest to ever do it pic.twitter.com/bdfmjF5u8U https://t.co/WWV2ENH0r7— Emil (@emil_harb) June 13, 2024
-
