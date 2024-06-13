Evening Reading - June 13, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Jimmy Butler x Cameron Brink

Jimmy Butler is a snowbunny menace. Dude saw the video of Cameron Brink choosing him over half the NBA and caught the next ✈️ to LA to put game down in his Venus & Serena hair beads 💀



Somebody said look for Rachel Nichols to put out some Cameron Brink slander 😂 pic.twitter.com/paSwYUvfod — Apex Jones (@ApexJones22) June 8, 2024

Jimmy Butler showed up to an LA Sparks game wearing Cameron Brink's jersey.

Memes of the Kingdom

Best video game ever made.

Mmm, chicken.

Can't Stop, Won't Stop, GameStop

Citron is no longer short $GME. It's not because we believe in a turnaround for the company fundamentals will ever happen, but with $4 billion in the bank, they have enough runway to appease their cult like shareholders. Despite Wedbush setting an $11 target today, we respect the… — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 12, 2024

Short GameStop? In this economy?

$GME has won here, says @jimcramer.



Jim, @carlquintanilla & @davidfaber discuss why the bears retreating from Redditors and retail traders, dumb money, and where the meme mania goes from here. pic.twitter.com/0ZF9QtGiNf — Squawk on the Street (@SquawkStreet) June 12, 2024

"GameStop won here," says Jim Cramer.

Tim Apple loves the Magic Mouse

Just gonna immortalize this here forever pic.twitter.com/OWHznWhMCR — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 12, 2024

Check out the full interview below.

Cosplay corner

Tomb Raider cosplay done right. pic.twitter.com/OU3dlRrxBN — Lord Arse! 🕹️ (@Lord_Arse) June 9, 2024

I bet these two could do some cool Cybertruck cosplay.

just gonna watch this for the rest of the night ✌️ pic.twitter.com/w3La2EgF1l — nick (@nick_pants) June 13, 2024

What you gonna do, brothers?

Mike Tyson's Punch Out!!!

I love this 🥰 Even Ryu can not beat the Punch-Out!!



Animations by plasticaction pic.twitter.com/Ec0ElBjafl — SuperSisi (@supersisi_) June 9, 2024

Mike's still got it.

The evolution of Xbox PR speak

Thr "evolution" of Phil Spencer "exclusivity" commitment



3 years ago "this is about exclusives for xbox"



3 months ago "just this 4 guys no promises"



Today "well about that, it's all coming" pic.twitter.com/2tsgC1W2u0 — Project Latitude (@Alejandroid1979) June 10, 2024

Ok, Phil.

Brian Windhorst buried Luka Doncic last night

Windy x Meet The Grahams are what the NBA interwebs are all about pic.twitter.com/WO8H7tU3wb — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) June 13, 2024

Windy is a national treasure.

