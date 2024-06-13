New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill's latest YOLO update shows 9 million GME shares and no call options held

GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill has posted a YOLO update to Reddit showing no call options contracts and over 9 million shares.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

GameStop investor Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill has posted his latest YOLO portfolio update to r/Superstonk showing that he indeed sell most of his call options position and bought an additional GME 4,001,000 shares.

GME YOLO update – June 13 2024
byu/DeepFuckingValue inSuperstonk

Developing...

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola