Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill's latest YOLO update shows 9 million GME shares and no call options held
GameStop (GME) investor Keith 'Roaring Kitty' Gill has posted a YOLO update to Reddit showing no call options contracts and over 9 million shares.
GameStop investor Keith "Roaring Kitty" Gill has posted his latest YOLO portfolio update to r/Superstonk showing that he indeed sell most of his call options position and bought an additional GME 4,001,000 shares.
GME YOLO update – June 13 2024
