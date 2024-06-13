Best Sersi decks - Marvel Snap Sersi is the Spotlight card for the second week of Marvel Snap's June 2024 season. We take a look at some of her best decks.

It's Week 2 of Marvel Snap's June 2024 season, The Celestials' Finest. For this week, Second Dinner has added Eternals team leader Sersi as part of this week's Spotlight cards. Let's take a look at the best decks we've found.

Sersi is a 5-Cost card with a base power of 7, much like Season Pass card Gilgamesh. Her effect is a wild one and can lead to feast or famine. It's an On Reveal that transforms cards in her location to ones that cost 1 more. That has a lot of potential for both great success and great disaster.

Best Sersi Decks - Marvel Snap

RegisKillbin's Tempo Deck

Success with Sersi will often involve using her to transform cards with strong effects and weak stats. RegisKillbin sees the potential in using Sersi with Shuri, specifically. Shuri can give Sersi 14 power while turning Shuri into a (hopefully) more useful 5-Cost. That opens the door for a Turn 6 Taskmaster, which would also go to 14 power.

There are other cards with strong effects and lousy stacks on this list, as well, even if Shuri isn't ready to go. Sersi can do great things with Jubilee, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Spider-Ham. Be ready with that Turn 2 Ravonna Renslayer, which allows for a Turn 4 White Tiger and a Turn 5 Sersi.

Odin is also here as a backup option, in case you need to double up on effects from Ironheart or White Tiger.

Ninaisnoob's Junk Deck

A lot can go wrong with junk, whether you're playing it yourself or whether you're on the wrong end of it. Ninaisnoob sees Sersi as more of a backup play for those times when you just can't draw your Annihulus, placing her in a pretty decent junk deck.

Sersi's main purpose here is to help with that Turn 4 Sentry. The Void can lose games if Annihilus isn't ready to go. Fortunately, if Sersi is there, she transforms The Void into something more useful. Same principle goes for The Hood. In fact, The Hood should probably go in the right lane, just in case.

There's also a Pixie here, which should help manipulate some costs. If you're lucky, you might get a 1-Cost Red Hulk.

KMBest's Midrange Deck

KMBest has a pretty standard midrange Darkhawk deck at work, but it turns out there's a lot that can be done with Sersi here. She can transform cards like the Mysterio clones and Debrii's rocks into something usable. That has the dual purpose of discounting Mockingbird, which should be ready to roll after that Mysterio/Debrii combo.

Of course, this is primarily a Darkhawk deck first. After Sersi gets her work wrapped up, you'll ideally have dumped some Korg and Rock Slide junk into your opponent's deck, which should mean a big Darkhawk for Turn 6.

Those are our top Sersi decks. See what fits your style best