New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - June 12, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sony has acquired Alamo Drafthouse

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this is probably bad.

Never forget when Ted Cruz' Likes got exposed

One of the funniest nights on Twitter. Well, you can like all the horny content in peace now, Ted.

Tim Cook on the Magic Mouse

You know what makes for great ergonomic design? Placing the charging port on the bottom of the mouse!

Citron Research is no longer short GME

The angst in this statement is hilarious. You can tell these folks like a good chunk of change on this stock

R.I.P. Jerry West

An all-time great who truly elevated the game.

Master Chief says gay rights

Happy Pride!

Biomedical Scientist on WIRED

I've been in a deep rabbit hole watching these videos over the past week. 

Geoff Keighley confirms Summer Game Fest will return in 2025

Is this a threat?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Glen Powell in the film Hit Man.
Have you done your daily Bubbletron? It resets soon.
Source: Netflix

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola