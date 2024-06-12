Evening Reading - June 12, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sony has acquired Alamo Drafthouse

Sony Pictures has acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema



It is the first major Hollywood studio to own a movie theater chain in 75 years. pic.twitter.com/vAPri0j2L5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 12, 2024

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that this is probably bad.

Never forget when Ted Cruz' Likes got exposed

RIP to one of the great moments on this website https://t.co/pnsTStHLZ2 pic.twitter.com/9FuaOKjjGK — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) June 12, 2024

One of the funniest nights on Twitter. Well, you can like all the horny content in peace now, Ted.

Tim Cook on the Magic Mouse

Just gonna immortalize this here forever pic.twitter.com/OWHznWhMCR — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 12, 2024

You know what makes for great ergonomic design? Placing the charging port on the bottom of the mouse!

Citron Research is no longer short GME

Citron is no longer short $GME. It's not because we believe in a turnaround for the company fundamentals will ever happen, but with $4 billion in the bank, they have enough runway to appease their cult like shareholders. Despite Wedbush setting an $11 target today, we respect the… — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 12, 2024

The angst in this statement is hilarious. You can tell these folks like a good chunk of change on this stock

R.I.P. Jerry West

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

An all-time great who truly elevated the game.

Master Chief says gay rights

It's that time again to round up a selection of the latest and greatest community creations for a new Spotlight issue!



✨ https://t.co/yovXYNbBBa pic.twitter.com/qbUsMwGHRy — Halo (@Halo) June 11, 2024

Happy Pride!

Biomedical Scientist on WIRED

I've been in a deep rabbit hole watching these videos over the past week.

Geoff Keighley confirms Summer Game Fest will return in 2025

We're thrilled to announce that #SummerGameFest will return to Los Angeles in June 2025, including Play Days from @iam8bit and a livestreamed showcase event that fans can attend.



Together with the industry, we will continue to build what's next. pic.twitter.com/JlWuZJ7pGb — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 12, 2024

Is this a threat?

