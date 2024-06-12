New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Elden Ring crosses 25 million copies sold as Shadow of the Erdtree expansion nears

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced that 25 million Tarnished have explored The Lands Between.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Bandai Namco
1

Elden Ring has endured as one of the most played and talked-about games since its March 2022 release. FromSoftware’s open-world Soulsborne game will soon receive a major shot of life with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and players are clearly gearing up for it. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have announced that Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies.

Elden Ring’s latest sales milestone was announced in a tweet this morning. “We have come a long way together,” the tweet reads. “We are ever thankful for your passion and support.” Bandai Namco announced back in February of this year that Elden Ring had sold 23 million copies.

A player on horseback, facing off against a dragon.

Source: Bandai Namco

There’s undoubtedly been a renewed interest in the game as Shadow of the Erdree, Elden Ring’s first major expansion, draws near. It’s due out on June 21, 2025. We had the opportunity to play a few hours of the expansion and wrote about how it’s expanding the world of Elden Ring while staying true to the core experience.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola