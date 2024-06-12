Elden Ring crosses 25 million copies sold as Shadow of the Erdtree expansion nears FromSoftware and Bandai Namco announced that 25 million Tarnished have explored The Lands Between.

Elden Ring has endured as one of the most played and talked-about games since its March 2022 release. FromSoftware’s open-world Soulsborne game will soon receive a major shot of life with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, and players are clearly gearing up for it. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have announced that Elden Ring has sold 25 million copies.

Elden Ring’s latest sales milestone was announced in a tweet this morning. “We have come a long way together,” the tweet reads. “We are ever thankful for your passion and support.” Bandai Namco announced back in February of this year that Elden Ring had sold 23 million copies.



Source: Bandai Namco

There’s undoubtedly been a renewed interest in the game as Shadow of the Erdree, Elden Ring’s first major expansion, draws near. It’s due out on June 21, 2025. We had the opportunity to play a few hours of the expansion and wrote about how it’s expanding the world of Elden Ring while staying true to the core experience.