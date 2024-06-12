New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Likes on X are now private

The platform formerly known as Twitter has made all users' Likes private.
Donovan Erskine
X
1

X has seen many changes over the ownership of Elon Musk, most notably its rebranding from Twitter. In his latest major change to the social media platform, X has made Likes private for all users. The change is live now and is said to be part of the company’s emphasis on privacy.

X outlined the changes to Likes in a post yesterday before officially implementing them today. Now, when you go to a user’s page, the ability to look at their Likes is gone. Conversely, other X users can no longer see what you like. Users can still see posts that they’ve liked themselves, and who has liked their post.

The X logo on top of a building.

Source: AP

The ability to hide Likes had recently been implemented as an option for X Premium subscribers. The change was made in order to “better protect [users’] privacy” according to X.

With Likes now private on X, we’ll be watching for any additional changes to how years interact with the platform. Count on Shacknews for all your X news.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

