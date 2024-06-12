Likes on X are now private The platform formerly known as Twitter has made all users' Likes private.

X has seen many changes over the ownership of Elon Musk, most notably its rebranding from Twitter. In his latest major change to the social media platform, X has made Likes private for all users. The change is live now and is said to be part of the company’s emphasis on privacy.

X outlined the changes to Likes in a post yesterday before officially implementing them today. Now, when you go to a user’s page, the ability to look at their Likes is gone. Conversely, other X users can no longer see what you like. Users can still see posts that they’ve liked themselves, and who has liked their post.



Source: AP

The ability to hide Likes had recently been implemented as an option for X Premium subscribers. The change was made in order to “better protect [users’] privacy” according to X.

With Likes now private on X, we’ll be watching for any additional changes to how years interact with the platform. Count on Shacknews for all your X news.