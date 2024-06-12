Likes on X are now private
The platform formerly known as Twitter has made all users' Likes private.
X has seen many changes over the ownership of Elon Musk, most notably its rebranding from Twitter. In his latest major change to the social media platform, X has made Likes private for all users. The change is live now and is said to be part of the company’s emphasis on privacy.
X outlined the changes to Likes in a post yesterday before officially implementing them today. Now, when you go to a user’s page, the ability to look at their Likes is gone. Conversely, other X users can no longer see what you like. Users can still see posts that they’ve liked themselves, and who has liked their post.
The ability to hide Likes had recently been implemented as an option for X Premium subscribers. The change was made in order to “better protect [users’] privacy” according to X.
With Likes now private on X, we’ll be watching for any additional changes to how years interact with the platform. Count on Shacknews for all your X news.
-
