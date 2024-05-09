Evening Reading - May 9, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Joe Biden uses Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" in Trump diss video

The Joe Biden campaign disses Donald Trump using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria." 😂 pic.twitter.com/9UdEj3PSBP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 9, 2024

Reality is dumber than Idiocracy predicted.

James Earl Jones narrated a 1978 documentary about the Cuyahoga River

James Earl Jones is trending.



his is still alive.



he is still an american treasure.



every time he trends we remind you he voiced this 1978 documentary about the Cuyahoga River. pic.twitter.com/uIKU0yF0Jk — NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) May 9, 2024

Apparently he was trending on Twitter today and people thought he was dead.

RIP Tango Gameworks

RIP to Tango Gameworks, the geniuses who created the single greatest easter egg in gaming, I'll always have a place in my heart for this game in particular. Evil Within 2 was one of the best AAA survival horror games, and it hurts to see them shuttered. pic.twitter.com/GbpJzEf8Li — Casey Explosion (@CaseyExplosion) May 9, 2024

That was a funny moment in The Evil Within 2.

Apple backtracks on the cringy iPad Pro ad

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024

Tim got cooked in his mentions.

Apple has "issued a rare apology for an advertisement touting its latest iPad Pro that upset many creatives and other customers. The company also said it won’t air the ad on television as planned." https://t.co/wvVQogBIjL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2024

Cool idea for tracking your kiddos' height

My mom used to just mark one of the walls in our kitchen.

Not Like Us x Hit 'Em Up

NOT LIKE US x HIT 'EM UP



(Kendrick Lamar x Tupac) pic.twitter.com/Biwhsc5Bvd — ean (@eanternet) May 5, 2024

Crazy that it works so well.

Words of wisdom from DMX

Solid advice from the legend.

RIP Steve Albini

Been a sad couple of days. Thanks for the great music, Steve.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 9, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.