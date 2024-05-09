New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - May 9, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Joe Biden uses Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" in Trump diss video

Reality is dumber than Idiocracy predicted.

James Earl Jones narrated a 1978 documentary about the Cuyahoga River

Apparently he was trending on Twitter today and people thought he was dead.

RIP Tango Gameworks

That was a funny moment in The Evil Within 2.

Apple backtracks on the cringy iPad Pro ad

Tim got cooked in his mentions.

Cool idea for tracking your kiddos' height

My mom used to just mark one of the walls in our kitchen.

Not Like Us x Hit 'Em Up

Crazy that it works so well.

Words of wisdom from DMX

Solid advice from the legend.

RIP Steve Albini

Been a sad couple of days. Thanks for the great music, Steve.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 9, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola