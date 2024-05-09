Evening Reading - May 9, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Animal Well review: A deep and rich well
- Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns is an admirable tribute to Contra
- Street Fighter 6's Akuma feels familiar, yet frightening
- DayZ Frostline brings a wintery map & more this fall 2024
- Unity (U) issues 2025 revenue forecast below analyst expectations
- Roblox (RBLX) reduces FY2024 annual bookings forecast on reduced player spending
- Remnant 2 Patch 420.332 notes fix gear upgrade performance issues
- Nintendo Switch to discontinue X/Twitter support in June
- Dead by Daylight teases a Dungeons & Dragons crossover
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Joe Biden uses Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" in Trump diss video
The Joe Biden campaign disses Donald Trump using Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria." 😂 pic.twitter.com/9UdEj3PSBP— XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 9, 2024
Reality is dumber than Idiocracy predicted.
James Earl Jones narrated a 1978 documentary about the Cuyahoga River
James Earl Jones is trending.— NE Ohio Regional Sewer District (@neorsd) May 9, 2024
his is still alive.
he is still an american treasure.
every time he trends we remind you he voiced this 1978 documentary about the Cuyahoga River. pic.twitter.com/uIKU0yF0Jk
Apparently he was trending on Twitter today and people thought he was dead.
RIP Tango Gameworks
RIP to Tango Gameworks, the geniuses who created the single greatest easter egg in gaming, I'll always have a place in my heart for this game in particular. Evil Within 2 was one of the best AAA survival horror games, and it hurts to see them shuttered. pic.twitter.com/GbpJzEf8Li— Casey Explosion (@CaseyExplosion) May 9, 2024
That was a funny moment in The Evil Within 2.
Apple backtracks on the cringy iPad Pro ad
Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) May 7, 2024
Tim got cooked in his mentions.
Apple has "issued a rare apology for an advertisement touting its latest iPad Pro that upset many creatives and other customers. The company also said it won’t air the ad on television as planned." https://t.co/wvVQogBIjL— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2024
Cool idea for tracking your kiddos' height
子供の成長を記録するアイデア。アメリカのクリエイター、ジャスティン・フロムの動画。pic.twitter.com/mHdtd0KXH6— 萩原幸也 ®️ (@onipro) May 6, 2024
My mom used to just mark one of the walls in our kitchen.
Not Like Us x Hit 'Em Up
NOT LIKE US x HIT 'EM UP— ean (@eanternet) May 5, 2024
(Kendrick Lamar x Tupac) pic.twitter.com/Biwhsc5Bvd
Crazy that it works so well.
Words of wisdom from DMX
Solid advice from the legend.
RIP Steve Albini
Steve Albini. pic.twitter.com/DzYjvJykdx— Nirvana (@Nirvana) May 9, 2024
Been a sad couple of days. Thanks for the great music, Steve.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 9, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 9, 2024