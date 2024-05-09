New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Switch to discontinue X/Twitter support in June

Users will no longer be able to directly post screenshots or clips to the social media platform.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Ever since X/Twitter ended free access to its API and revised the rules surrounding it, we’ve seen
third-party apps cease service and major players alter their own relationship with the platform. After providing access to X/Twitter support since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo has announced that it will be ending support for the platform in June.

Nintendo announced the upcoming change in a tweet last night. “On June 10, 2024, we will discontinue integration for X (formerly Twitter) as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media (social media integration) from within the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature,” the company shared.

A metal structure in the shape of the X logo.

Once the change takes effect, users will no longer be able to directly post images from their console to Twitter/X. Following the announcement, the X Gaming account shared a statement of its own.

Nintendo doesn’t cite X/Twitter’s API changes as the cause of its decision, but it’s the presumptive reason. Last year, PlayStation and Xbox both removed similar features on their consoles after the API changes took effect.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

