Nintendo Switch to discontinue X/Twitter support in June Users will no longer be able to directly post screenshots or clips to the social media platform.

Ever since X/Twitter ended free access to its API and revised the rules surrounding it, we’ve seen

third-party apps cease service and major players alter their own relationship with the platform. After providing access to X/Twitter support since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Nintendo has announced that it will be ending support for the platform in June.

Nintendo announced the upcoming change in a tweet last night. “On June 10, 2024, we will discontinue integration for X (formerly Twitter) as well as the ability to send friend requests to friends on social media (social media integration) from within the Nintendo Switch friend suggestions feature,” the company shared.

Once the change takes effect, users will no longer be able to directly post images from their console to Twitter/X. Following the announcement, the X Gaming account shared a statement of its own.

The gaming community is one of the largest and most vibrant communities on our platform, and we are dedicated to enhancing and supporting gaming-related features. As part of Nintendo's planned discontinuation of sharing content to X from the Nintendo Switch, from June 11th, users will need to download Switch gameplay media directly to their smartphones and share it natively on our platform.

Nintendo doesn’t cite X/Twitter’s API changes as the cause of its decision, but it’s the presumptive reason. Last year, PlayStation and Xbox both removed similar features on their consoles after the API changes took effect.