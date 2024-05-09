Unity (U) issues 2025 revenue forecast below analyst expectations Unity's 2025 revenue forecast is roughly a few hundred million dollars below expectations.

Unity’s (U) Q1 2024 earnings report provided a slew of information about the company’s latest financial quarter. It also gave us an updated look at the company’s outlook for the near future. In its latest earnings release, Unity updated its 2025 revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, placing it lower than analysts’ expectations.

Unity shared its updated revenue guidance in its Q1 2024 shareholder letter. While analysts were expecting the company’s revenue to be in the neighborhood of $2 billion, Unity is expecting it to be somewhere between $1.76 and $1.8 billion. Unity also provides a brief statement on the matter in the report.



Source: Unity

For the full year, we are confirming our strategic revenue guidance of $1,760 to $1,800 million, which would represent an increase of 2% to 4% year-over-year and $400 to $425 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the total company. We expect to exit 2024 with Adjusted EBITDA margins over 25%.

Unity's full Q1 2024 earnings report showed a beat on revenue expectations for the company behind the popular gaming engine.