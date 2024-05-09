New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unity (U) issues 2025 revenue forecast below analyst expectations

Unity's 2025 revenue forecast is roughly a few hundred million dollars below expectations.
Donovan Erskine
Unity
1

Unity’s (U) Q1 2024 earnings report provided a slew of information about the company’s latest financial quarter. It also gave us an updated look at the company’s outlook for the near future. In its latest earnings release, Unity updated its 2025 revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, placing it lower than analysts’ expectations.

Unity shared its updated revenue guidance in its Q1 2024 shareholder letter. While analysts were expecting the company’s revenue to be in the neighborhood of $2 billion, Unity is expecting it to be somewhere between $1.76 and $1.8 billion. Unity also provides a brief statement on the matter in the report.

The Unity logo on a black background.

Source: Unity

Unity’s full Q1 2024 earnings report showed a beat on revenue expectations for the company behind the popular gaming engine. For more financial news out of the games industry, Shacknews has what you need.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

