Unity (U) issues 2025 revenue forecast below analyst expectations
Unity's 2025 revenue forecast is roughly a few hundred million dollars below expectations.
Unity’s (U) Q1 2024 earnings report provided a slew of information about the company’s latest financial quarter. It also gave us an updated look at the company’s outlook for the near future. In its latest earnings release, Unity updated its 2025 revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year, placing it lower than analysts’ expectations.
Unity shared its updated revenue guidance in its Q1 2024 shareholder letter. While analysts were expecting the company’s revenue to be in the neighborhood of $2 billion, Unity is expecting it to be somewhere between $1.76 and $1.8 billion. Unity also provides a brief statement on the matter in the report.
Unity’s full Q1 2024 earnings report showed a beat on revenue expectations for the company behind the popular gaming engine. For more financial news out of the games industry, Shacknews has what you need.
