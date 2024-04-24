New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 24, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

From dream to reality

Wholesome story. Can't wait to play this weekend!

Jim Henson doc trailer

Yup, gonna cry during this one.

InXile's Earth Day skit

This deserves a Best Short Film nomination

Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back!

It's about time.

Flint, Michigan has gone 10 years without clean water

Think about that for a moment.

An update from Elmo

I'm glad he's hanging in there. I hope you are, too!

Timberwolves have a dangerous big 3

Won't be surprised if they go all the way.

The MVP of Queen's Blood

I'd follow this dude off a cliff.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Abigail from the movie Abigail.
Maybe we should get some vampire prompts on Bubbletron? Anyway, I thought Abigail was decent.
Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

