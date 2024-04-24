Evening Reading - April 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

From dream to reality

This is a map of the game I drew 8 years ago.



That's before Aggro Crab existed and before I was in the industry at all. I feel so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make my dream game real.



To the incredible 11 person team who believed in this crazy idea, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rfcArCQy6i — AGGRO CRAB 🦀 ACT APRIL 25 (@AggroCrabGames) April 24, 2024

Wholesome story. Can't wait to play this weekend!

Jim Henson doc trailer

Yup, gonna cry during this one.

InXile's Earth Day skit

This deserves a Best Short Film nomination

Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back!

Exclusive: Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back, ESPN has learned, with a formal “reinstatement” of the trophy coming today. The decision comes amid what the Heisman Trust calls “enormous changes in the college football landscape.” https://t.co/ug2Q0rOeh7 pic.twitter.com/dwK7wd3I7b — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 24, 2024

It's about time.

Flint, Michigan has gone 10 years without clean water

Think about that for a moment.

An update from Elmo

Sometimes Elmo is happy and sometimes Elmo is sad. But all the time, Elmo is Elmo and that is amazing! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing — Elmo (@elmo) April 24, 2024

I'm glad he's hanging in there. I hope you are, too!

Timberwolves have a dangerous big 3

Won't be surprised if they go all the way.

The MVP of Queen's Blood

He would give you the shirt off his back. pic.twitter.com/p0wdVzShL3 — Johnny Oats (@johnny_oats) April 24, 2024

I'd follow this dude off a cliff.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Maybe we should get some vampire prompts on Bubbletron? Anyway, I thought Abigail was decent.

Source: Universal Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.