Evening Reading - April 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- FTC has voted to ban noncompete clauses
- Judge issues an evidentiary hearing regarding Epic Games vs Apple injunction
- SaGa Emerald Beyond review: The strangest journey in JRPGs is far from over
- Final Fantasy 16: The Rising Tide is an optimistic sendoff to Clive and his world
- Arcade1Up Infinity Gaming update simplifies online matchmaking
- Atari revives Infogrames publishing label
- PUBG is headed back to its very first map
- Biden signs bill to ban TikTok if ByteDance doesn't divest
- Blizzard is hiring up for an unannounced game
- Stellar Blade review: Supreme sci-fi slashing
- Another Crab's Treasure review: A shellacious journey
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
From dream to reality
This is a map of the game I drew 8 years ago.— AGGRO CRAB 🦀 ACT APRIL 25 (@AggroCrabGames) April 24, 2024
That's before Aggro Crab existed and before I was in the industry at all. I feel so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to make my dream game real.
To the incredible 11 person team who believed in this crazy idea, thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rfcArCQy6i
Wholesome story. Can't wait to play this weekend!
Jim Henson doc trailer
Yup, gonna cry during this one.
InXile's Earth Day skit
It's #EarthDay. pic.twitter.com/JM1W35EAWW— inile entertainment (@inXile) April 22, 2024
This deserves a Best Short Film nomination
Reggie Bush is finally getting his Heisman Trophy back!
Exclusive: Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back, ESPN has learned, with a formal “reinstatement” of the trophy coming today. The decision comes amid what the Heisman Trust calls “enormous changes in the college football landscape.” https://t.co/ug2Q0rOeh7 pic.twitter.com/dwK7wd3I7b— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 24, 2024
It's about time.
Flint, Michigan has gone 10 years without clean water
10 Years. pic.twitter.com/yc01t4C6CJ— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) April 25, 2024
Think about that for a moment.
An update from Elmo
Sometimes Elmo is happy and sometimes Elmo is sad. But all the time, Elmo is Elmo and that is amazing! ❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing— Elmo (@elmo) April 24, 2024
I'm glad he's hanging in there. I hope you are, too!
Timberwolves have a dangerous big 3
KAT. Go-bear. Ant. pic.twitter.com/oH0W6nar6O— playoff paint (@nba_paint) April 24, 2024
Won't be surprised if they go all the way.
The MVP of Queen's Blood
He would give you the shirt off his back. pic.twitter.com/p0wdVzShL3— Johnny Oats (@johnny_oats) April 24, 2024
I'd follow this dude off a cliff.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 24, 2024