FTC has voted to ban noncompete clauses

The ban will be retroactive except for executives earning over a certain threshold and is expected to begin 120 days after being published in the Federal Register.
Sam Chandler
Federal Trade Commission
3

Noncompete clauses may become a thing of the past now that the Federal Trade Commission has voted 3-to-2 in favor of a ban. This move would see businesses banned from making employees sign noncompete clauses that prevents them from working for a competitor.

On April 23, 2024, CNBC reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has voted to ban noncompete clauses, which will affect new contracts as well as existing contracts for employees. The only employees that will still have noncompete clauses will be senior executives who earn more than $151,164 per annum and who make policies.

ACTION: Final rule. SUMMARY: Pursuant to sections 5 and 6(g) of the Federal Trade Commission Act (“FTC Act”), the Federal Trade Commission (“Commission”) is issuing the Non-Compete Clause Rule (“the final rule”). The final rule provides that it is an unfair method of competition—and therefore a violation of section 5—for persons to, among other things, enter into non-compete clauses (“non-competes”) with workers on or after the final rule’s effective date. With respect to existing non-competes—i.e., non-competes entered into before the effective date—the final rule adopts a different approach for senior executives than for other workers. For senior executives, existing non-competes can remain in force, while existing non-competes with other workers are not enforceable after the effective date. DATES: The final rule is effective [INSERT DATE 120 DAYS AFTER DATE OF PUBLICATION IN THE FEDERAL REGISTER].

Source: FTC

It’s expected that there will be pushback from industries and business groups. Most of those against the ban state that their position is in a bid to protect company secrets and intellectual property.

According to CNBC, the FTC suggests that businesses find other ways to secure their IP, including non-disclosure agreements instead of relying on a practice that, in the Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan’s eyes, “keep wages low, suppress new ideas, and rob the American economy of dynamism, including from the more than 8,500 new startups that would be created a year once noncompetes are banned.”

With more than 26,000 comments on the proposal that was first introduced at the start of 2023, the majority of them in favor of the ban, it’s clear that noncompete clauses are not a favorable means of protecting business secrets. Ironically, the FTC’s recent lawsuit against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard resulted in documents being leaked which revealed an Xbox Series X mid-life refresh.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

