Arcade1Up Infinity Gaming update simplifies online matchmaking

Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table and Infinity Game Board are some handy devices for joining together with friends for a game night. Of course, not everybody has friends with one of these devices at the ready. Maybe someone needs a third or fourth for a round of Monopoly, Clue, or Risk and the usual suspects are on vacation. Fortunately, a new update for the Infinity Gaming line of devices will help fill that void.



On Wednesday, Arcade1Up announced a new feature for the Infinity Gaming line called Lobbies for Connected Play. This is exactly what it sounds like, in that it brings lobbies to Infinity Gaming's various online-enabled titles. Players can invite friends, as usualy, but now they can also bring in other guests that may not be on their friends list. Arcade1Up is boasting a simplified invitation system that allows for quick matchmaking based on how many seats at a specific game table are open.

Arcade1Up's Infinity Gaming line was first unveiled back in September 2020, offering classic games that could be played through an HD touchscreen. The Infinity Game Table offers 24" and 32" screens along a built-in stand while the Infinity Game Board is essentially the touchscreen by itself, offering more of a tablet-style presentation.

It's been a busy month for Arcade1Up, as earlier this month, the company announced a joint venture with TaskRabbit to help arcade aficionados who may be disabled or otherwise unable to assemble a cabinet get started with any new machines they pick up. The company hopes that today's announcement will appeal to the Infinity Gaming device owner that has been requesting a public matchmaking feature for some time. Lobbies for Connected Play will launch on Arcade1Up's Infinity Game Table and Infinity Game Board today. Look for more information over on the Arcade1Up website.