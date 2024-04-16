Bequest god roll - Destiny 2 A Bequest god roll is the king of swords, capable of annihilating bosses in Destiny 2.

Bequest has long stood as one of the greatest swords in Destiny 2 thanks to its unique Impact rating. Despite only being an Adaptive Frame, it’s capable of outperforming even the Titan’s mighty aggressive swords. Here is the Bequest god roll you need for PvE endgame content.

How to get Bequest

Bequest is a random drop from the Taniks encounter in the Deep Stone Crypt raid. You can also purchase one red border version of the Sword from the chest after successfully completing the encounter. Check out the Deep Stone Crypt loot table for a look at the other great weapons on offer like Succession and Commemoration.

PvE – Bequest god roll

When it comes to damaging boss, few other swords come close to matching the damage output of Bequest. The trick is to actually get a god roll with the right perks, which becomes guaranteed once you’ve unlocked the weapon pattern.

Bequest god roll - PvE Blade Jagged Edge (Impact +4, Ammo Capacity -4) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Relentless Strikes (Landing three light-attack hits within a short time grants Sword ammo) Perk 2 Surrounded (This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Impact Mod Boss Spec or Taken Spec

Bequest already has a high Impact stat, so any additional Impact is just a bonus. To that end, you still want to aim for Jagged Edge and max out the Impact Masterwork to 10. Throw on a Boss Spec mod for normal bosses and Taken Spec for any Taken bosses.

For the other traits, Swordmaster’s Guard ensures the Heavy attack charges quicker, which deals more damage when fully charged. Top this off with Relentless Strikes for the refunding Sword ammo. Finally, Surrounded is where all the damage comes from, giving you a 40 percent increase if there are three enemies around.

The problem here is that sometimes there won’t be three enemies near you. If this happens, you might want to consider the bog standard Vorpal Weapon. It’s a bit boring these days, but it’s at least a guaranteed 10 percent damage boost. Alternatively, you could go for En Garde, which boosts your damage by 30 percent for 1.5 seconds after swapping to the Sword. You’ll need to continually swap to it and off it if you want to keep this buff rolling. This could eat away at your DPS, though.

PvP – Bequest god roll

There’s nothing stopping you from using Bequest in the Crucible, except maybe your senses. Ideally, you’d be using something like Falling Guillotine or The Other Half with an Eager Edge perk. But if you must use Bequest, here’s what you need.

Bequest god roll - PvP Blade Enduring Blade (Ammo Capacity +7, Impact -2) Guard Heavy Guard (Charge Rate -10, Guard Resistance +70, Guard Endurance +60) Perk 1 Unrelenting (Rapidly defeating targets triggers health regeneration. Guardians and powerful combatants count as more than one kill) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Bray Inheritance (Dealing damage regenerates a small amount of ability energy) Masterwork Impact Mod Radar Booster (Slightly increases the range at which radar detects enemies)

The goal here is to maximise your ammo potential, even to the detriment of Impact. Aim for Enduring Blade and then get Heavy Guard for the increase to your guard ability as this will allow you to block damage for longer periods of time.

For the main perks, Unrelenting will activate on two Guardian defeats, which should happen if you’ve got Chain Reaction and you knock someone in a group. This could also lead to some cascading defeats, which would be great.

While Swords spent a lot of time out of the meta, they’ve had a resurgence thanks to the likes of Crota and Rathil, the first boss in the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. Make sure you grab yourself a god roll Bequest, especially as we approach the release of Pantheon. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll recommendations.