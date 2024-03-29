Evening Reading - March 29, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're ringing in Easter weekend. Depending on your personal beliefs, this is either the weekend where He Is Risen or the weekend where we go on egg hunts. Or both! It's possible to celebrate both! Whatever you celebrate, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Today, the Shacknews staff is off in observance of the holy weekend. Plus, don't forget that this Monday, the Shacknews staff is also off because April Fools sucks. We're back on Tuesday! With that said, we do have a few things we'd like you to check out.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Here's your first look at Eddy Gordo in Tekken 8. He's breakdancing onto the roster on April 5.

🚨 BIG NEWS, DEAR WIZARDS 🚨



Four-player co-op is coming to Wizard with a Gun and there is a beta stress test live now on Steam!



Details here: https://t.co/NebISSx583 pic.twitter.com/rNRaebiGtW — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 29, 2024

Wizard with a Gun is about to get a substantial update allowing for four-player co-op. A stress test is currently live if you're playing it on Steam.

A new Spring Campaign is about to hit Trackmania.

New #FFXIV Blog Post:

📜 Journey to the Path Infernal

🔥 https://t.co/CcsRd0rBfm



Here’s a quick look into the new quest and rewards available in the upcoming FFXVI crossover event! pic.twitter.com/5dXu8Sft3Y — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 28, 2024

Worlds collide again in Final Fantasy 14 Online. Learn more about the upcoming crossover event with Final Fantasy 16.

Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition’s latest patch notes are now available! The goal date for release of this update is Tuesday, 4/2. Once a time is solidified, we will announce it across our socials. This update contains a few gameplay tuning changes, permanent Ranked Crossplay,… pic.twitter.com/SirKXbKe0f — Killer Instinct (@KillerInstinct) March 29, 2024

Killer Instinct continues to live. Check out the latest patch notes.

And Rebirth Island has returned to Call of Duty Warzone. Hear from Beenox how they went about tinkering with it for Warzone's Season 3.

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Every moment is an EVO Moment

I hate this place… pic.twitter.com/F9QEgt5K89 — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) March 29, 2024

Man, the algorithm is scary accurate.

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!

Michael Keaton breaks down an incredible career.

Opening Day!

This could be more fire than we see out of the Mets for the rest of the season, but I'm not necessarily willing to bet with Ohtani's booker on that.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Something a little different this week. GDQ has been posting their panels from Awesome Games Done Quick, so let's take a look at one of them about getting your speedrun into a marathon.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at games about doing things that would otherwise be considered work. Yes, he's looking at the Yard Work Simulator phenomenon.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Normalize therapy.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

It's been more than 25 years and there still isn't anybody better at this pro wrestling thing than The Rock.

Tonight in video game music

Ride your Chocobo to this mix from Rifti.

