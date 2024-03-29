New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 29, 2024

The Shacknews staff took today off for the holy weekend, but come join us for the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're ringing in Easter weekend. Depending on your personal beliefs, this is either the weekend where He Is Risen or the weekend where we go on egg hunts. Or both! It's possible to celebrate both! Whatever you celebrate, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Today, the Shacknews staff is off in observance of the holy weekend. Plus, don't forget that this Monday, the Shacknews staff is also off because April Fools sucks. We're back on Tuesday! With that said, we do have a few things we'd like you to check out.

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Here's your first look at Eddy Gordo in Tekken 8. He's breakdancing onto the roster on April 5.

Wizard with a Gun is about to get a substantial update allowing for four-player co-op. A stress test is currently live if you're playing it on Steam.

A new Spring Campaign is about to hit Trackmania.

Worlds collide again in Final Fantasy 14 Online. Learn more about the upcoming crossover event with Final Fantasy 16.

Killer Instinct continues to live. Check out the latest patch notes.

And Rebirth Island has returned to Call of Duty Warzone. Hear from Beenox how they went about tinkering with it for Warzone's Season 3.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Every moment is an EVO Moment

Man, the algorithm is scary accurate.

You wanna get nuts? Let's get nuts!

Michael Keaton breaks down an incredible career.

Opening Day!

This could be more fire than we see out of the Mets for the rest of the season, but I'm not necessarily willing to bet with Ohtani's booker on that.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Something a little different this week. GDQ has been posting their panels from Awesome Games Done Quick, so let's take a look at one of them about getting your speedrun into a marathon.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at games about doing things that would otherwise be considered work. Yes, he's looking at the Yard Work Simulator phenomenon.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

Normalize therapy.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

It's been more than 25 years and there still isn't anybody better at this pro wrestling thing than The Rock.

Tonight in video game music

Ride your Chocobo to this mix from Rifti.

That's it for the final Friday Evening Reading for March! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola