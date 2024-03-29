Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 29: Steam Deck Builders Fest

Pick a card! Any card! It's time for the Steam Deck Builders Fest, which celebrates the best in games that utilize cards of all sorts. Give yourself a scare with Inscryption, manage your inventory with Backpack Hero, or punch some dudes in the face with Fights in Tight Spaces. Head to Steam to see what the cards hold for you.
Elsewhere, Blizzard is holding its Spring Sale, which means discounts on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4. The GOG.com Spring Sale continues with deals on dozens of DRM-free titles. Plus, Green Man Gaming has swapped out some publishers for its Spring Sale, bringing in the best from Capcom.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Battle.net Spring Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $44.99 (35% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.98 (40% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Spring Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Islets - FREE until 4/4
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $41.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Barotrauma - $20.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $36.74 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $22.98 (23% off)
- Wizard with a Gun [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two [Steam] - $4.19 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $23.29 (42% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $15.93 (68% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $22.50 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
Gamersgate
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $37.99 (46% off)
- V Rising [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.50 (52% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/10)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 - $22.49 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - $19.99 (20% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Gargoyles Remastered - $11.99 (20% off)
- Card Shark - $11.99 (40% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- Evil West - $17.49 (65% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $14.99 (25% off)
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed - $15.99 (60% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $11.19 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $11.99 (40% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital - $7.49 (75% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Medium - $24.99 (50% off)
- Biomutant - $13.19 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $5.99 (70% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $13.99 (30% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $12.39 (75% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $4.49 (85% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $1.18 (83% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $6.49 (35% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.49 (75% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Grim Fandango Remastered - $3.74 (75% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.16 (87% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy - $7.49 (25% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,500 deals to be found during the GOG.com Spring Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $35.69 (49% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $37.43 (38% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.09 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $17.22 (43% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.00 (85% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Take-Two Interactive Publisher Sale
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition [Steam] - $22.00 (78% off)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition [Steam] - $8.45 (86% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.19 (56% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $21.12 (65% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $17.05 (89% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Take-Two Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Focus Home Interactive Spring Sale
- A Plague Tale: Requiem [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $28.04 (53% off)
- Chants of Sennaar [Steam] - $13.59 (32% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun [Steam] - $14.02 (36% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] - $15.29 (49% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale.
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (91% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $9 or more to get Forewarned, Demonologist, Devour, and Escape the Backrooms. Pay $17 or more to also receive Ad Infinitum, The Quarry, My Friendly Neighborhood, and Amnesia: The Bunker. These activate on Steam.
Pay $18 or more to get Ultrakill, Turbo Overkill, Forgive Me Father 2, Deadlink, Prodeus, Quake 2, and Postal: Brain Damaged Connoisseur Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Earth Defense Fore 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair. Pay $5 to also receive Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wingdiver the Shooter. Pay $12 or more to also receive 18 Earth Defense Force 4.1 DLC packs and Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain. Pay $18 or more to also receive Earth Defense Force: World Brothers and Earth Defense Force 5. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get ED-0: Zombie Uprising, SG/ZH: School Girl/Zombie Hunter, and ONECHANBARA ZⅡ: CHAOS. Pay $15 or more to also receive MAGLAM LORD and Omega Labyrinth Life. Pay $18 or more to also receive Onee Chanbara ORIGIN and Bullet Girls Phantasia. Pay $30 or more to also receive SAMURAI MAIDEN.
Pay $14 or more to get the complete Humongous Entertainment Collection. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Red Faction, Red Faction 2, and Saints Row 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Red Faction Armageddon (w/Path to War DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on Steam.
- Handheld Heavyweights Sale
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood [Steam] - $14.39 (20% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $16.24 (35% off)
- Disco Elysium [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Chivalry 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Handheld Heavyweights Sale.
- Square Enix Spring Spotlight
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $27.99 (60% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix Spring Spotlight.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 5 [Ubisoft] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.99 (60% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get $20 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $29.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Spring Sale.
- Ubisoft Spring Sale
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones - $44.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $35.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Gold Edition Year 4 - $49.99 (50% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/31)
- Steam Deck Builders Fest
- Backpack Hero - $15.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $12.59 (30% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces - $17.49 (30% off)
- Peglin [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Griftlands - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cobalt Cole - $15.99 (20% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $3.74 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Deck Builders Fest.
- Coffee Stain/Ghost Ship Pubishing Sale
- Goat Simulator 3 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpellRogue [Steam Early Access] - $12.79 (20% off)
- More from the Coffee Stain/Ghost Ship Pubishing Sale
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.98 (63% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Tribes of Midgard - $5.99 (70% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $1.99 (95% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 29: Steam Deck Builders Fest