Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 29: PlayStation Spring Sale

Easter weekend is here. For some, that means a long weekend of staying in and playing video games, which makes it a good thing that PlayStation and Nintendo are riding in with some big sales. PlayStation's Spring Sale is underway, featuring massive discounts on major third-party titles. That includes a first-time discount on Persona 3 Reload and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, as well as deals on gamers like Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and many of 2023's biggest hits.
Nintendo is celebrating the best of their third-party partners with the Partner Spotlight Sale. Games like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Tetris Effect Connected, and many others are on sale right now.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.50 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- One Piece Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Legendary Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Tales of Arise Beyond the Dawn Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- PlayStation Spring Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $52.49 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Skull and Bones - $46.89 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.09 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $22.49 (25% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Astroneer - $10.49 (65% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Descenders - $6.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- F1 23 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sifu - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hello Neighbor 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Partner Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Borderlands Legacy Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bluey: The Videogame - $31.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $59.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $21.71 (45% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $14.99 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $5.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- WB Games March Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $12.99 (35% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $13.49 (25% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- KarmaZoo - $6.99 (30% off)
- Bleak Sword DX - $6.69 (33% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- RUINER - $3.99 (80% off)
- Crossing Souls - $2.24 (85% off)
- Minit Fun Racer - $2.00 (33% off)
- Boomerang X - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $2.24 (85% off)
- Stories Untold - $1.99 (80% off)
- Olija - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dropsy - $1.99 (80% off)
- NOT A HERO: Super Snazzy Edition - $2.59 (80% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $1.99 (86% off)
- Witcheye - $1.99 (60% off)
- Jackbox Games Fan Favorite Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
