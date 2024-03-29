Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 29: PlayStation Spring Sale

Easter weekend is here. For some, that means a long weekend of staying in and playing video games, which makes it a good thing that PlayStation and Nintendo are riding in with some big sales. PlayStation's Spring Sale is underway, featuring massive discounts on major third-party titles. That includes a first-time discount on Persona 3 Reload and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, as well as deals on gamers like Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and many of 2023's biggest hits.

Nintendo is celebrating the best of their third-party partners with the Partner Spotlight Sale. Games like Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, Tetris Effect Connected, and many others are on sale right now.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.