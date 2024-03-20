Evening Reading - March 20, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Alien: Romulus trailer

This... actually looks extremely dope? I'm in.

Xalavier Nelson's award speech

I won the Black in Gaming Indie Developer Award tonight!

I did a speech!

It got pretty spicy!!

(Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/kW5DjHpbZg — Xalavier Nelson Jr. @ GDC (@WritNelson) March 20, 2024

Amazing speech. Listen to the whole thing!

The Riot MMO is going dark for 'several years'

Hey all - We know many of you are hungry for news about the @riotgames #MMO project, and we really appreciate your patience and the incredible support you've shown us so far. I’m writing to update you today on where we’re at. And before anyone panics: yes, we are still working on… — Tryndamere (@MarcMerrill) March 20, 2024

Welp. Won't be seeing this one for a while.

Full scene from the Fallout TV show

Welcome to the Wasteland in this first official scene from FALLOUT! Everyone is polite and conflicts are de-escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/dpyynxPLW7 — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) March 19, 2024

Looks solid, still feeling optimistic about this one.

Sephiroth in Stardew Valley

I would install this mod.

CJ is Lisan Al-Gaib

Anyone remember this DLC?

The magic of Dragon's Dogma 2

Let it be known that when Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes my GOTY list, it’s because of this moment. pic.twitter.com/tKz1jj8Ama — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) March 20, 2024

Dragon's Dogma 2 is incredible, folks.

Game Changers lie detector throwback

I couldn't possibly be more late to the party, but this is funny as hell.

