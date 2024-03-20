New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 20, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for the latest edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Alien: Romulus trailer

This... actually looks extremely dope? I'm in.

Xalavier Nelson's award speech

Amazing speech. Listen to the whole thing!

The Riot MMO is going dark for 'several years'

Welp. Won't be seeing this one for a while.

Full scene from the Fallout TV show

Looks solid, still feeling optimistic about this one.

Sephiroth in Stardew Valley

I would install this mod.

CJ is Lisan Al-Gaib

Anyone remember this DLC?

The magic of Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is incredible, folks.

Game Changers lie detector throwback

I couldn't possibly be more late to the party, but this is funny as hell.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Katy M. O'Brian and Kiersten Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding.
I actually haven't seen Love Lies Bleeding yet, but I hear it's great. Also, you should play Bubbletron!
Source: A24

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola