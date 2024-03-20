Evening Reading - March 20, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: Pawn Stars
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103 notes fix planetary hazard spawn rates
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gameplay shows a return to Budokai Tenkaichi combat
- Alpha Protocol is back on GOG 5 years after being yanked from sale
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra arrives in 2025 from Skydance New Media
- Remedy wants to establish a 'regular cadence of sequels' for Control & Alan Wake
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Alien: Romulus trailer
This... actually looks extremely dope? I'm in.
Xalavier Nelson's award speech
I won the Black in Gaming Indie Developer Award tonight!— Xalavier Nelson Jr. @ GDC (@WritNelson) March 20, 2024
I did a speech!
It got pretty spicy!!
(Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/kW5DjHpbZg
Amazing speech. Listen to the whole thing!
The Riot MMO is going dark for 'several years'
Hey all - We know many of you are hungry for news about the @riotgames #MMO project, and we really appreciate your patience and the incredible support you've shown us so far. I’m writing to update you today on where we’re at. And before anyone panics: yes, we are still working on…— Tryndamere (@MarcMerrill) March 20, 2024
Welp. Won't be seeing this one for a while.
Full scene from the Fallout TV show
Welcome to the Wasteland in this first official scene from FALLOUT! Everyone is polite and conflicts are de-escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/dpyynxPLW7— FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) March 19, 2024
Looks solid, still feeling optimistic about this one.
Sephiroth in Stardew Valley
There's a new farmer in town... #StardewValley pic.twitter.com/pMPEh3lI6l— Twitch (@Twitch) March 20, 2024
I would install this mod.
CJ is Lisan Al-Gaib
March 18, 2024
Anyone remember this DLC?
The magic of Dragon's Dogma 2
Let it be known that when Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes my GOTY list, it’s because of this moment. pic.twitter.com/tKz1jj8Ama— Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) March 20, 2024
Dragon's Dogma 2 is incredible, folks.
Game Changers lie detector throwback
I couldn't possibly be more late to the party, but this is funny as hell.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 20, 2024