Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103 notes fix planetary hazard spawn rates Players can also look forward to less likelihood of patrols spawning right on top of them.

Another set of patch notes have launched for Helldivers 2 this week. Patch 1.000.103 comes right after planetary hazards just launched, so it should come as little surprise that this set of patch notes balances things out a bit. Turns out the planetary hazards were a little too hazardous. With that in mind, Arrowhead Game Studios has smoothed out their intensity, mostly by making them spawn less and even hit less hard in some instances. There are other important fixes, too, so check out the patch notes here.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103 notes

Balancing out the intensity of planetary hazards was the main priority of Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.103

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

Arrowhead Game Studios released Helldivers Patch 1.000.103 and its accompanying notes this week. This patch aims to balance out the intensity of recently introduced planetary hazards. While fire tornados, meteor showers, ion storms, and volcanic activity were meant to just be another thing players deal with in the frantic battle for Super Earth, the developers felt the spawn rate and damage was just a bit too much and are curbing it back in several cases. Another good note in this patch is that patrols should no longer spawn on top of players. Read the rest of the notes just below:

Overview

For this patch, we have implemented:

Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.

Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.

Balancing

Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.

Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced meteor damage slightly

Reduced meteor velocity slightly

Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.

Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:

Reduced explosion radius

Reduced rock velocity slightly

Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers

Fixes

Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.

Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .

Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.

Crash Fixes for the following scenarios

When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode

After changing voice over language

PS5 boot issue

Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade

When joining an ongoing mission

When idling on the title screen

Shots from arc-based weapons, such as 'Blitzer' shotgun and 'AC-8 Arc Thrower' stratagem now count towards "Shots fired" and "Shots hit" stats.

Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.

Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.

Known Issues

These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.

Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:

Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.

Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.

Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.

Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.

Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.

Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.

Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.

Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.

Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.

Exosuits will sometimes be delivered in a damaged or broken state.

Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.

Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.

Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.

Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.

That covers the entirety of the latest Helldivers 2 patch notes. Patch 1.000.103 is out now, so enjoy the lessened occurrence of death by weather and check out our Helldivers 2 topic for more updates and news.