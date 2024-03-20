Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gameplay shows a return to Budokai Tenkaichi combat Bandai Namco has provided the first look at Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gameplay and revealed several roster additions.

Bandai Namco made a major splash last year when it announced that a new game in the Budokai Tenkaichi series of Dragon Ball was in development. Recently revealed to be Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, we’ve just gotten our first look at gameplay in the long-awaited fighting game.

The gameplay reveal for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero came via a livestream event this morning. The stream showed several characters duking it out, including series staples Goku and Vegeta. The developer also outlines some of the game’s standard mechanics, such as dodging attacks and using Ki Blasts.

Bandai Namco has also revealed the first handful of characters from Sparking! Zero’s roster:

Super Trunks

Dyspo

Kakunsa

Master Roshi, Max Power

Nappa

Burter

Toppo

Jeice

Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk)

Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power)

Hit

There’s no release window for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but the game has been confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.