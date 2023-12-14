Evening Reading - December 14, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising review: Something old, something new
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy producer talks about remastering Apollo's story
- How to get the BFC 9000 - Cyberpunk 2077
- E3 is officially dead, ESA confirms
- House Flipper 2 review: A solid foundation
- Tekken 8 leads talk complete roster, designing Reina & Devil Jin & legacy outfits
- San Francisco jury finds Google app store created an antitrust market in a win for Epic Games
- Hideo Kojima partners with A24 for Death Stranding film
- Bandai Namco shares One Piece Statues, Figures & Banpresto Holiday Lineup
- Touring the Gundam holiday lineup of models, toys, figures & statutes
This legendary Alice in Wonderland card though 👀 #DisneyLorcana #Lorcana pic.twitter.com/p31xq0gyGP— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 9, 2023
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Sell signal
There's a bull on the tracks at Newark, NJ, Penn Station.— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 14, 2023
New Jersey transit says the bull is causing delays between Newark Penn Station and NY Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/UE3zznQAwH
Bulls are truly running wild in the tristate area.
Microsoft Excel World Championship 2023
Esports is alive and well. Who needs OWL?
Don't accept false dichotomies
bro won pic.twitter.com/U7Cchf9bhN— Fraser 🤠 (@JediNabber) December 12, 2023
Find/Jesus are not pronouns.
The universe created in Minecraft
A Minecraft player Christopher Slayton, spent two months intricately designing our entire universe in Minecraft. Here is the result: pic.twitter.com/FLnvMwwdpR— Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 13, 2023
One has to appreciate the attention to detail and work that goes into a project like this.
Canada is a magical wonderland
Only in Canada do they ice skate during a snow blizzard pic.twitter.com/HHHjXjsvW5— LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) December 11, 2023
Canada is amazing.
FL Studio speedrunning?
The FL studio speedrun community is interesting pic.twitter.com/NsATmnBBaF— ceo™️ (@CEOofIsaacs) December 12, 2023
In this economy?
If NBC lands NBA broadcasting rights...
I’m hearing buzz about NBC getting the broadcast rights to a couple NBA games per week. You know what to do, Mr. Tesh!— Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) December 12, 2023
pic.twitter.com/i0OI5wfymZ
We are gonna rock out so hard.
FUCK IT DRAYMOND GREEN HIGHLIGHTS 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHk1mdhNkN— OTF Jxyy (@jxyyswrld) December 14, 2023
Will Draymond Green be eligible to play on NBC?
Behold! All 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass Tracks
What a sweet video.
