Evening Reading - December 14, 2023

Sell signal

There's a bull on the tracks at Newark, NJ, Penn Station.



New Jersey transit says the bull is causing delays between Newark Penn Station and NY Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/UE3zznQAwH — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 14, 2023

Bulls are truly running wild in the tristate area.

Microsoft Excel World Championship 2023

Esports is alive and well. Who needs OWL?

Don't accept false dichotomies

Find/Jesus are not pronouns.

The universe created in Minecraft

A Minecraft player Christopher Slayton, spent two months intricately designing our entire universe in Minecraft. Here is the result: pic.twitter.com/FLnvMwwdpR — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 13, 2023

One has to appreciate the attention to detail and work that goes into a project like this.

Canada is a magical wonderland

Only in Canada do they ice skate during a snow blizzard pic.twitter.com/HHHjXjsvW5 — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) December 11, 2023

Canada is amazing.

FL Studio speedrunning?

The FL studio speedrun community is interesting pic.twitter.com/NsATmnBBaF — ceo™️ (@CEOofIsaacs) December 12, 2023

In this economy?

If NBC lands NBA broadcasting rights...

I’m hearing buzz about NBC getting the broadcast rights to a couple NBA games per week. You know what to do, Mr. Tesh!



pic.twitter.com/i0OI5wfymZ — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) December 12, 2023

We are gonna rock out so hard.

FUCK IT DRAYMOND GREEN HIGHLIGHTS 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pHk1mdhNkN — OTF Jxyy (@jxyyswrld) December 14, 2023

Will Draymond Green be eligible to play on NBC?

Behold! All 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass Tracks

What a sweet video.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

