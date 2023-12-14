New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 14, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Sell signal

Bulls are truly running wild in the tristate area.

Microsoft Excel World Championship 2023

Esports is alive and well. Who needs OWL?

Don't accept false dichotomies

Find/Jesus are not pronouns.

The universe created in Minecraft

One has to appreciate the attention to detail and work that goes into a project like this.

Canada is a magical wonderland

Canada is amazing.

FL Studio speedrunning?

In this economy?

If NBC lands NBA broadcasting rights...

We are gonna rock out so hard.

Will Draymond Green be eligible to play on NBC?

Behold! All 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass Tracks

What a sweet video.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 14, 2023.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

