Bandai Namco shares One Piece Statues, Figures & Banpresto Holiday Lineup At Toy Fair 2023, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles Marketing Manager David Edmundson gave us an expansive rundown of Banpresto's holiday line.

Among Bandai Namco’s popular licenses, one of the longest running and longest lasting is easily One Piece. It’s brought us a massive array of memorable heroes, villains, storylines, and growth over its many years of manga publication and animated series and features, so it should come as no surprise that Bandai Namco had plenty of toys and collectibles based on One Piece to show at Toy Fair 2023.

Thankfully, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles Marketing Manager David Edmundson was on hand to share details and give us a grand tour of what Banpresto has in store for the holidays. You can see the tour just below.

A variety of figures, statues, mini-figs, acrylic standees, and even Tamagotchis (featuring the adorable Tony Tony Chopper) were on display. There was a huge variety of collectibles that ranged from costing a pretty penny for some very detailed statues and scenes, down to little mini-figures and standees that won’t break your bank account, but still offer fun desk and shelf knickknacks. Interestingly enough, there were even some figures based off of the live-action Netflix adaptation of the show. After you’re done watching the video above, be sure to head over to the Banpresto online store if there’s any figures or collectibles you want to pick up or pre-order.

