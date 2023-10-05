New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - October 5, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remembering Steve Jobs on the 12th anniversary of his death

Steve Jobs was not a perfect person, but some of his advice certainly was.

Harry Mack rhyming on the beach

Harry's flows are just so damn smooth.

The effects of being GameStop CEO

Tough times over there in Grapevine, Texas. He's only been CEO for 8 days! Check out this picture from January:

Good luck, Ryan.

This Slack update is bad, and they should feel bad

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Who needed a compose post button on Slack mobile and why did they break everyone's custom themes? Is this the Salesforce team ruining Slack? Revert.

It doesn't matter if it's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

It doesn't matter if you read Evening Reading.

Wild Kingdom

Cat in a bowl. 

Big kitty, little kitty. Same energy.

Don't let your dog drive.

Give the baby dinner already!

Cats and keyboards, amirite?

Golden retrievers are majestic beasts.

Adoptive parents are saints.

Getting that quick pump.

What a cute, snuggly teddy bear.

That's my life story.

Internet Content Grab Bag

That looks pretty dang sweet.

Hope this show doesn't make it to a second treason... err I mean season. Yeah, season.

"Uncle Travvy winned."

I got diabetes from just watching this video.

The Amazing Superzilla is the new OxiClean.

Britney would be a great addition to the X-Men.

C walk clean af.

My back hurts from watching this video.

How many chicken nuggets do you think Yao and Shaq could eat in one sitting?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Did you hear the National Alert was two minutes early yesterday?

Fine Dorm Room Dining? In this economy?

Impressive.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for October 5, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola