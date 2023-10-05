Evening Reading - October 5, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Remembering Steve Jobs on the 12th anniversary of his death

Steve Jobs was not a perfect person, but some of his advice certainly was.

Harry Mack rhyming on the beach

Harry's flows are just so damn smooth.

The effects of being GameStop CEO

Tough times over there in Grapevine, Texas. He's only been CEO for 8 days! Check out this picture from January:

Good luck, Ryan.

This Slack update is bad, and they should feel bad

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Who needed a compose post button on Slack mobile and why did they break everyone's custom themes? Is this the Salesforce team ruining Slack? Revert.

It doesn't matter if it's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

The Rock's "IT DOESN'T MATTER" moments will forever be funny pic.twitter.com/JQgBPF5cz4 — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 3, 2023

It doesn't matter if you read Evening Reading.

You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Elmo hit a Super Canadian Destroyer 😭 pic.twitter.com/nrbvKvtgaT — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) October 3, 2023

Wild Kingdom

look at him go into his bowl 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yHfZu9qhz3 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 28, 2023

Cat in a bowl.

They are the same pic.twitter.com/6n03NdkQ8o — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 30, 2023

Big kitty, little kitty. Same energy.

Motorist fined after dog seen behind wheel of car https://t.co/BcJnID9wm8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2023

Don't let your dog drive.

someone do something pic.twitter.com/H1r3mIawGi — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 1, 2023

Give the baby dinner already!

pic.twitter.com/5eNWJ4Jcjo — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 1, 2023

Cats and keyboards, amirite?

Golden retrievers are majestic beasts.

Cat incubating eggs and raising chicks pic.twitter.com/ygyhZPWFVg — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 1, 2023

Adoptive parents are saints.

workout time pic.twitter.com/yu3taiCr6B — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 2, 2023

Getting that quick pump.

Samoyed, in its natural habitat pic.twitter.com/uybUjiRbdV — Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 2, 2023

What a cute, snuggly teddy bear.

That's my life story.

Internet Content Grab Bag

That looks pretty dang sweet.

Loving the new Donald Trump Show👇 pic.twitter.com/SQkhbzaMOj — Rob Israel (@robisraelart) October 2, 2023

Hope this show doesn't make it to a second treason... err I mean season. Yeah, season.

"Uncle Travvy winned."

stupid or brilliant? pic.twitter.com/fjGloGOOnI — messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 2, 2023

I got diabetes from just watching this video.

The Amazing Superzilla is the new OxiClean.

Britney would be a great addition to the X-Men.

C walk clean af.

UFC women's world champ Weili Zhang PICKS UP Shaq 🤯



(via zhangweilimma/IG) pic.twitter.com/panZYh5WDt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2023

My back hurts from watching this video.

How many chicken nuggets do you think Yao and Shaq could eat in one sitting?

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

Did you hear the National Alert was two minutes early yesterday?

Fine Dorm Room Dining? In this economy?

Impressive.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

