Evening Reading - October 5, 2023

Remembering Steve Jobs on the 12th anniversary of his death
Steve Jobs was not a perfect person, but some of his advice certainly was.
Harry Mack rhyming on the beach
Ubiquitous pic.twitter.com/R0e6V99jrQ— Harry Mack (@harrymack) October 5, 2023
Harry's flows are just so damn smooth.
The effects of being GameStop CEO
October 5, 2023
Tough times over there in Grapevine, Texas. He's only been CEO for 8 days! Check out this picture from January:
January 18, 2023
Good luck, Ryan.
This Slack update is bad, and they should feel bad
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Who needed a compose post button on Slack mobile and why did they break everyone's custom themes? Is this the Salesforce team ruining Slack? Revert.
It doesn't matter if it's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
The Rock's "IT DOESN'T MATTER" moments will forever be funny pic.twitter.com/JQgBPF5cz4— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) October 3, 2023
It doesn't matter if you read Evening Reading.
You haven’t lived until you’ve seen Elmo hit a Super Canadian Destroyer 😭 pic.twitter.com/nrbvKvtgaT— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) October 3, 2023
Wild Kingdom
look at him go into his bowl 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yHfZu9qhz3— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) September 28, 2023
Cat in a bowl.
They are the same pic.twitter.com/6n03NdkQ8o— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) September 30, 2023
Big kitty, little kitty. Same energy.
Motorist fined after dog seen behind wheel of car https://t.co/BcJnID9wm8— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 30, 2023
Don't let your dog drive.
someone do something pic.twitter.com/H1r3mIawGi— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 1, 2023
Give the baby dinner already!
October 1, 2023
Cats and keyboards, amirite?
October 1, 2023
Golden retrievers are majestic beasts.
Cat incubating eggs and raising chicks pic.twitter.com/ygyhZPWFVg— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) October 1, 2023
Adoptive parents are saints.
workout time pic.twitter.com/yu3taiCr6B— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) October 2, 2023
Getting that quick pump.
Samoyed, in its natural habitat pic.twitter.com/uybUjiRbdV— Heckin Good Dogs (@HeckinGoodDogs) October 2, 2023
What a cute, snuggly teddy bear.
October 3, 2023
That's my life story.
October 1, 2023
Internet Content Grab Bag
Tシャツをパタパタする装置を作りました。 pic.twitter.com/Jq1Rpr0T9T— カズヤシバタ(KAZUYA SHIBATA) (@seevua) August 14, 2023
That looks pretty dang sweet.
Loving the new Donald Trump Show👇 pic.twitter.com/SQkhbzaMOj— Rob Israel (@robisraelart) October 2, 2023
Hope this show doesn't make it to a second treason... err I mean season. Yeah, season.
"Uncle Travvy winned."
stupid or brilliant? pic.twitter.com/fjGloGOOnI— messed up foods (@messedupfoods) October 2, 2023
I got diabetes from just watching this video.
The Amazing Superzilla is the new OxiClean.
My favorite X-Men character pic.twitter.com/EmTvX4N4Tt— SelzerFX (@SelzerFX) September 30, 2023
Britney would be a great addition to the X-Men.
C walk clean af.
UFC women's world champ Weili Zhang PICKS UP Shaq 🤯— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 30, 2023
(via zhangweilimma/IG) pic.twitter.com/panZYh5WDt
My back hurts from watching this video.
Always good seeing my brother @YaoMing pic.twitter.com/owevz6oWQS— SHAQ (@SHAQ) September 29, 2023
How many chicken nuggets do you think Yao and Shaq could eat in one sitting?
Did you hear the National Alert was two minutes early yesterday?
October 1, 2023
Fine Dorm Room Dining? In this economy?
Impressive.
