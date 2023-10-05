Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan calls AI a 'plagiarism machine'

Vince Gilligan is most known for creating the iconic series Breaking Bad, but has had a prolific career across film and television since the early 1990s. Like the rest of Hollywood’s writers, Gilligan is returning to work after the 148-day WGA strike. In some of his first public comments since the strike’s end, Gilligan slammed artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, calling it a “plagiarism machine” and a “marvel of marketing.”
Vince Gilligan was speaking with Variety in a recent interview when the subject of AI in Hollywood came up. For those unfamiliar, the use and implementation of AI in the writing process was a major sticking point in the negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the AMPTP. Gilligan didn’t mince any words when asked about the technology and its impact on his profession.
In the newly signed WGA deal, writers secured a number of protections against AI, including the rule that AI can’t be used to write or rewrite literary material. As the conversation around artificial intelligence continues to grow and evolve, we’ll continue to report on its industry impact.
