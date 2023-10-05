Cyberpunk 2077 crosses 25 million units sold, Phantom Liberty DLC hits 3 million The launch of the Phantom Liberty DLC and Patch 2.00 have brought a lot of players back to Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt RED may not have gotten off to the best of starts with Cyberpunk 2077, but with regular updates and new content over the years, the game has found its footing and become a best-seller. In fact, following the Phantom Liberty expansion’s launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has crossed over 25 million units of the base game sold. Even the Phantom Liberty DLC has crossed over 3 million units sold following its release.

CD Projekt RED shared the details of these milestones in a post dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 and one dedicated to Phantom Liberty on the Cyberpunk Twitter this week. It was in these posts that the developers shared that the base game had crossed over 25 million units sold. Perhaps just as impressive is that despite having just launched a little over a week ago, Phantom Liberty already crossed 3 million units sold.

CD Projekt RED shared the sales milestones for both Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty just a week after Phantom Liberty's launch.

Source: CD Projekt RED

While the release of Phantom Liberty certainly brought a lot of attention back to Cyberpunk 2077 this year, it could also be argued that the continued improvements to the base game are what continue to drive sales for Cyberpunk 2077. Where the game initially started out as an unoptimized mess on a lot of platforms that actually got it kicked off the PlayStation Store for a bit, CD Projekt has worked tirelessly on improving the game. It most recently culminated in the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 2.00, which not only made way for Phantom Liberty, but also massively improved the base game with quality-of-life improvements like a full revamp of the perks and skill trees.

It looks like despite a rocky road out of the gate, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially secured its place in a lot of hearts. Stay tuned for more Cyberpunk 2077 coverage to see the latest updates and check out our multitude of guides.