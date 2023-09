What time does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release? Find out when you can download the anticipated Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.

The global launch of Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, is just around the corner. The wait is almost over for fans eager to delve into the intense, espionage-laden adventure. Keep reading to find out when you can download the long-awaited expansion on your platform of choice.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release times

On PC, Phantom Liberty launches at 11pm UTC on September 25, 2023. The console release time is more straightforward, as Phantom Liberty will be available at midnight local time on Tuesday, September 26. Below is a breakdown of the global release times for Phantom Liberty by platform and region, along with a handy infographic provided by CD Projekt RED.

Region Release Date & Time PC Console Los Angeles September 25, 4 AM PDT September 26, 12 AM PDT Mexico City September 25, 5 PM CST September 26, 12 AM CST New York September 25, 7 PM EDT September 12 AM EDT Brasília September 25, 8 PM BRT September 26, 12 AM BRT London September 26, 12 AM GMT September 26, 12 AM GMT Paris September 26, 1 AM CEST September 26, 12 AM CEST Kyiv September 26, 2 AM EEST September 26, 12 AM EEST Johannesburg September 26, 1 AM SAST September 26, 12 AM SAST Dubai September 26, 3 AM GST September 26, 12 AM GST Beijing September 26, 7 AM CST September 26, 12 AM CST Seoul September 26, 8 KST September 26, 12 AM KST Tokyo September 26, 8 AM JST September 26, 12 JST Sydney September 26, 9 AM AEST September 26, 12 AM AEST Wellington September 26, 12 PM NZDT September 26, 12 PM NZDT

Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077 and costs $29.99 USD. The DLC arrives hot on the heels of Update 2.0, which brought a heap of gameplay changes and new content to the game. Update 2.0 is now available and is free for everyone who owns Cyberpunk 2077. Those curious about what we thought of the expansion can check out our impressions here.