A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is in the works CD Projekt RED is teaming up with Anonymous Content for a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation.

While Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was marred by performance and technical issues, many agreed that the vast world of Night City was a highlight. The grungy futuristic city was so popular that it served as the setting for an anime adaptation on Netflix, and it looks like CD Projekt RED isn’t done exploring that universe in other mediums. A live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is in the works from CDPR and Anonymous Content.

CD Projekt RED announced the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project in an official press release. There isn’t much information about the project, which is currently being described as “a live-action project set in the world of its video game, Cyberpunk 2077.” It’s not even clear if it will be a movie or a TV show. The project is being developed in collaboration with Anonymous Content, an entertainment company that worked on movies and shows like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, True Detective, and Mr. Robot.



Source: CD Projekt RED

As previously mentioned, this won’t be the first adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was an anime adaptation that released on Netflix last year and received rave reviews that applauded the work of Studio Trigger. The Cyberpunk 2077 video game even got an Edgerunners update around the same time. It’ll be interesting to see if the live-action project follows the story of V or if it’ll center a new cast of characters.

While Cyberpunk 2077 may have had a rocky start, CD Projekt RED has made clear its commitment to the universe. The studio just released a massive 2.0 update and story expansion for the RPG, and has confirmed that a sequel is on its roadmap. Add on top of that the newly announced live-action project, and it looks like we’ll be getting a good deal of Cyberpunk 2077 content in the coming years.