LEGO Animal Crossing set announced

Nintendo and LEGO are expanding their partnership to the Animal Crossing brand.
Donovan Erskine
LEGO
The LEGO Super Mario Bros. series has been a massive success for both LEGO and Nintendo, so it’s no surprise that the two are looking to adapt more video game properties into the popular block toys. Next up is Animal Crossing, with new figures based on iconic characters from the beloved lifestyle sim franchise.

Nintendo revealed the LEGO Animal Crossing set in a tweet this morning. The video features LEGO figures of Tom Nook, Isabelle, Bunnie, Rosie, Fauna, Marshal, Kappa, and Julian. It’s unknown if the set will be limited to these eight characters, or if LEGO will pull from the franchise’s deep roster of animals. Unlike the LEGO Mario, Bowser, and Donkey Kong figures, the Animal Crossing figures appear to use the standard dimensions and structure for LEGO figures.

The video only shows the characters themselves, so it's unclear what will be featured in the full set, but it’s likely that we could see one of the memorable locations from the Animal Crossing series get the LEGO treatment. There is also no word on pricing and release date, though if the Mario sets are any indication, the Animal Crossing LEGO set will be a hot commodity when it releases.

LEGO is no stranger to video games, but its partnership with Nintendo has been especially fruitful. The initial Super Mario Bros. set was a hit, leading to sets for Luigi, Peach, Bowser, and Donkey Kong. We’ll be watching closely for more information on the upcoming LEGO Animal Crossing set and will be sure to share updates on our LEGO topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

