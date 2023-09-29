New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 29, 2023

We're sending off September with the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another long and exhausting news week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

For six years of Cuphead, StudioMDHR has issued a free update adding in a slew of behind-the-scenes content.

Riders Republic has added skateboarding for Season 8. Allow Ubisoft to tell you more about it.

I'm dead serious that Crash Team Rumble is good. Take a look for yourself during this weekend's free trial.

And finally, Hunt: Showdown has laid out its roadmap for the near future.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hit Em Up

Can't imagine anybody ever believed the day would come when somebody would actually be charged with Tupac Shakur's murder. Today is a big deal in many ways.

Seeing red one last time

This actually makes the recent Scott Pilgrim preview clip a lot funnier.

Cutting deep

Giving Splatoon 3's best act the opening they deserve.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're happy to spotlight the completionists of the speedrunning world, so here's the latest episode of Do All The Things. In this episode, we head over to Paper Mario with the goal being to collect every card.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the importance of worthwhile rewards in games.

This week in Shaqnews

It's Shaq-adjacent enough that we're taking a look at the latest Rick Ross and Meek Mill single called "Shaq & Kobe."

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The MJF/Adam Cole story has taken an intriguing turn, because this very obviously isn't MJF.

Or is it?

Tonight in video game music

This week, let's take a look at BabaGhanoush. He's been a big part of the FGC for years, taking part in tournaments for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dragon Ball FighterZ among other games. He's also a proficient cover artist. Here he is bringing his guitar chops to Street Fighter 6's A.K.I.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

