Evening Reading - September 29, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another long and exhausting news week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Around the gaming horn
Cheers to six great years!!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2023
It's surreal to think about how much time has passed since we launched our little animated adventure.
To all the pals in our wonderful Cuphead community, and anyone who has ever taken a trip to the Inkwell Isles, our deepest thanks.… pic.twitter.com/A9nUpEc42T
For six years of Cuphead, StudioMDHR has issued a free update adding in a slew of behind-the-scenes content.
Riders Republic has added skateboarding for Season 8. Allow Ubisoft to tell you more about it.
It's party time! Play the #CrashTeamRumble FREE TRIAL today! Available September 29 - October 2. pic.twitter.com/No1T7ewLT5— Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) September 29, 2023
I'm dead serious that Crash Team Rumble is good. Take a look for yourself during this weekend's free trial.
And finally, Hunt: Showdown has laid out its roadmap for the near future.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Hit Em Up
Duane “Keffe D” Davis has officially been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing. https://t.co/sY17k4qqYn— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 29, 2023
Las Vegas police say the suspect's own words in 2018 'reinvigorated' the Tupac murder case.— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 29, 2023
“Specifically, Duane Davis’s own admission to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets.”https://t.co/JpXXwAaWBK
Can't imagine anybody ever believed the day would come when somebody would actually be charged with Tupac Shakur's murder. Today is a big deal in many ways.
Seeing red one last time
Netflix will mail its final DVD on September 29, 2023.— Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2023
But the red envelope remains an enduring symbol of our love of entertainment. pic.twitter.com/vVdjuhJvrb
This actually makes the recent Scott Pilgrim preview clip a lot funnier.
Cutting deep
Short new animation: What if Splatoon's Deep Cut had an animated intro? [music by @beat_shobon!] pic.twitter.com/2cyHbl26DL— Michael (Michafrar ) (@Michafrar) September 29, 2023
Giving Splatoon 3's best act the opening they deserve.
Nothing but the Hotfix
We're happy to spotlight the completionists of the speedrunning world, so here's the latest episode of Do All The Things. In this episode, we head over to Paper Mario with the goal being to collect every card.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the importance of worthwhile rewards in games.
This week in Shaqnews
It's Shaq-adjacent enough that we're taking a look at the latest Rick Ross and Meek Mill single called "Shaq & Kobe."
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
What is the meaning of this?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023
"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ
The MJF/Adam Cole story has taken an intriguing turn, because this very obviously isn't MJF.
Or is it?
Tonight in video game music
This week, let's take a look at BabaGhanoush. He's been a big part of the FGC for years, taking part in tournaments for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dragon Ball FighterZ among other games. He's also a proficient cover artist. Here he is bringing his guitar chops to Street Fighter 6's A.K.I.
That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
