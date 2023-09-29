Evening Reading - September 29, 2023

Greetings, Shacknews! We've reached the end of another long and exhausting news week, and all that remains is a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. It's the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Cheers to six great years!!



It's surreal to think about how much time has passed since we launched our little animated adventure.



To all the pals in our wonderful Cuphead community, and anyone who has ever taken a trip to the Inkwell Isles, our deepest thanks.… pic.twitter.com/A9nUpEc42T — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2023

For six years of Cuphead, StudioMDHR has issued a free update adding in a slew of behind-the-scenes content.

Riders Republic has added skateboarding for Season 8. Allow Ubisoft to tell you more about it.

It's party time! Play the #CrashTeamRumble FREE TRIAL today! Available September 29 - October 2. pic.twitter.com/No1T7ewLT5 — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) September 29, 2023

I'm dead serious that Crash Team Rumble is good. Take a look for yourself during this weekend's free trial.

And finally, Hunt: Showdown has laid out its roadmap for the near future.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Hit Em Up

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has officially been charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing. https://t.co/sY17k4qqYn — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 29, 2023

Las Vegas police say the suspect's own words in 2018 'reinvigorated' the Tupac murder case.



“Specifically, Duane Davis’s own admission to his involvement in this homicide investigation that he provided to numerous different media outlets.”https://t.co/JpXXwAaWBK — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 29, 2023

Can't imagine anybody ever believed the day would come when somebody would actually be charged with Tupac Shakur's murder. Today is a big deal in many ways.

Seeing red one last time

Netflix will mail its final DVD on September 29, 2023.



But the red envelope remains an enduring symbol of our love of entertainment. pic.twitter.com/vVdjuhJvrb — Netflix (@netflix) September 28, 2023

This actually makes the recent Scott Pilgrim preview clip a lot funnier.

Cutting deep

Short new animation: What if Splatoon's Deep Cut had an animated intro? [music by @beat_shobon!] pic.twitter.com/2cyHbl26DL — Michael (Michafrar ) (@Michafrar) September 29, 2023

Giving Splatoon 3's best act the opening they deserve.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're happy to spotlight the completionists of the speedrunning world, so here's the latest episode of Do All The Things. In this episode, we head over to Paper Mario with the goal being to collect every card.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai discusses the importance of worthwhile rewards in games.

This week in Shaqnews

It's Shaq-adjacent enough that we're taking a look at the latest Rick Ross and Meek Mill single called "Shaq & Kobe."

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

What is the meaning of this?!

"Switchblade" Jay White was just attacked backstage!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@JayWhiteNZ pic.twitter.com/SekllD7tdQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2023

The MJF/Adam Cole story has taken an intriguing turn, because this very obviously isn't MJF.

Or is it?

Tonight in video game music

This week, let's take a look at BabaGhanoush. He's been a big part of the FGC for years, taking part in tournaments for Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dragon Ball FighterZ among other games. He's also a proficient cover artist. Here he is bringing his guitar chops to Street Fighter 6's A.K.I.

That's it for the last Friday Evening Reading for the month of September!