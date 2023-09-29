Marvel Snap adds Werewolf by Night and Man-Thing in October Elsa Bloodstone comes to Marvel Snap alongside Midnight Suns cosmetics made in collaboration with 2K.

With Marvel Snap’s last September card release in the rear view, developer Second Dinner has confirmed what players can expect in October. Spooky season is upon us, and the card battler is appropriately adding some frightening Marvel characters to the game. Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone are all coming to Marvel Snap next month.

The Bloodstone Developer Update video was posted today and gives us our first look at the October 2023 season of Marvel Snap. Second Dinner’s Ben Brode introduces the following cards, which will come to the game over the course of the next month:

Elsa Bloodstone (2/2) - Ongoing: If you play another card to fill a location, give it +3 Power.

Man-Thing (4/5) - Ongoing: 1, 2, or 3-Cost cards get -2 Power

Black Knight (1/2) - After you discard a card, add the Ebony Blade to your hand with that card’s Power (once per game).

Ebony Blade (4/0) - “The Black Blade Blazes.”

Nico Minoru (1/2) - On Reveal: After you play your next card, cast a spell (the spell changes each turn).

On Reveal: After you play your next card, double this card’s Power. On Reveal: After you play your next card, add a copy of it to your hand. On Reveal: After you play your next card, replace that card’s location. On Reveal: After you play your next card, give it +2 Power. On Reveal: After you play your next card, move it one location to the right. On Reveal: After you play your next card, destroy it and draw two cards. On Reveal: After you play your next card, it becomes a Demon.

Werewolf by Night (3/3): After you play an On Reveal card at another location, move there and gain +2 Power.

Elsa Bloodstone will be the Season Pass card, with the rest of the cards being released through the store and Spotlight Caches over the course of the season. Marvel Snap will also add the following locations in October:

Hotel Inferno: After you play a card here this turn, destroy the top card of your opponent’s deck.

The Abbey: First to put exactly 2 cards here draws a card.

Lastly, the next Season Pass will come with new variants for Blade and Ghost Rider. Second Dinner is also releasing a slew of variants based on Marvel’s Midnight Suns as part of a collaboration with 2K. Stay right here on Shacknews for all your Marvel Snap news.