Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 29: PlayStation Extended Play Sale

As the year is coming to an end, it's time to start thinking about more games to play and ones that will hold your attention for a longer time. PlayStation would like for you to play longer with its Extended Play sale, which focuses on DLCs and bigger game bundles. This includes a first-time sale on Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC, as well as Remnant 2, Crash Team Rumble, and more.
Xbox is celebrating the best of WB Games, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary and also has some big deals on season passes and DLCs. Meanwhile, Nintendo has another day to try and sell people on its Capcom sale, which features the best from the publisher on Switch.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $50.00 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $30.00 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- WB 100th Anniversary Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $48.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $17.49 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $4.99 (90% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- FPS Sale
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Prodeus - $17.49 (30% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $54.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Extended Play Sale
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - $14.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Immortals of Aveum Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.98 (27% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series - $23.99 (40% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - $41.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (60% off)
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $27.99 (30% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $47.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $49.69 (29% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $34.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (70% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic Ultimate Edition - $23.64 (57% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $25.66 (35% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Uno - $3.99 (60% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Saints Row - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Black Desert Traveler Edition - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Generation Zero - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- LEGO 2K Drive - $40.19 (33% off)
- WB Games Couch Co-op Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud - $29.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle - $24.99 (58% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $13.99 (30% off)
- Shovel Knight Dig - $14.99 (40% off)
- Fashion Police Squad - $14.99 (25% off)
- Time on Frog Island - $8.49 (66% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
