Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 29: PlayStation Extended Play Sale

As the year is coming to an end, it's time to start thinking about more games to play and ones that will hold your attention for a longer time. PlayStation would like for you to play longer with its Extended Play sale, which focuses on DLCs and bigger game bundles. This includes a first-time sale on Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC, as well as Remnant 2, Crash Team Rumble, and more.

Xbox is celebrating the best of WB Games, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary and also has some big deals on season passes and DLCs. Meanwhile, Nintendo has another day to try and sell people on its Capcom sale, which features the best from the publisher on Switch.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.