Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 29: Cocoon launch discount

The fall season is here and there are a lot of games to check out, including some potential heavy hitters that are flying under the radar. One of those under-the-radar releases is the latest from Annapurna Interactive. Everything leading up to its release seemed to point to Cocoon being a potential top indie game for 2023. It's the latest from the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE and, having played a little bit of it myself, it's an imaginative piece of work. It's totally worth experiencing and there's a limited-time launch discount on the table right now from Steam, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical.
Elsewhere, the Steam SHMUP Fest is underway, celebrating the best of bullet hells and shoot 'em ups. The Humble Store and Epic Games Store are still offering the best from Square Enix. Green Man Gaming is holding an exciting Golden Week sale. Gamersgate has the best from Capcom. And GOG.com is still celebrating its 15th Anniversary Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight - $24.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Model Builder - FREE until 10/5
- Soulstice - FREE until 10/5
- Tortuga: A Pirate's Tale - $19.99 (20% off)
- Flat Heroes - $4.99 (50% off)
- Private Division Publisher Sale
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $9.99 (75% off)
- Square Enix Sale
- Forspoken - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $39.89 (43% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - $24.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - $25.99 (35% off)
Fanatical
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Miasma Chronicles [Steam] - $38.99 (22% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $32.39 (73% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $8.79 (78% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $13.49 (73% off)
Gamebillet
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $56.98 (19% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $43.99 (27% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $12.88 (79% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $17.17 (57% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $15.99 (73% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $8.58 (79% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $19.90 (34% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition [Ubisoft] - $18.90 (83% off)
Gamersgate
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $35.63 (41% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition [Steam] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarok Edition [Ubisoft] - $27.59 (72% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition [Ubisoft] - $33.11 (72% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $16.87 (32% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (46% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.59 (82% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy [Ubisoft] - $6.89 (72% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $8.90 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- LEGO 2K Drive [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $22.99 (62% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Ubisoft] - $8.50 (86% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $11.00 (82% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition [Steam] - $3.99 (90% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- GOG.com 15th Anniversary Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- WrestleQuest - $20.99 (30% off)
- System Shock - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.49 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $15.74 (65% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $19.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $11.99 (40% off)
- SimCity 3000 Unlimited - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the GOG.com 15th Anniversary Sale.
- Age of Wonders 4 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.24 (75% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Storyteller [Steam] - $9.20 (39% off)
- Tchia [Epic] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale
- Dragon Quest Treasures [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Square Enix Japan Publisher Sale.
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Saints Row [Steam] - $17.40 (71% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- Ravenswatch [Steam Early Access] - $15.59 (22% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $12.99 (35% off)
- Mordhau [Steam] - $5.28 (82% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.
Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf with the Sentry Gun Pack, Fall of Kanak, Sigurd Ironside, Saga of the Great Awakening, Drenn Redblade, and Wrath of the Damned DLC packs. Pay $5 or more to also receive FootLOL: Epic Soccer League, King of Dragon Pass, and INSOMNIA: The Ark. Pay $12 or more to also receive Gravewood High Complete and Organs Please. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tempest Complete Edition, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.
- Cocoon [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Square Enix TGS Sale 2023
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures [Steam] - $34.49 (31% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bravely Default 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Actraiser Renaissance [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Square Enix TGS Sale 2023.
- Humble Games Celebration
- Temtem [Steam] - $26.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Infinite Guitars [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- A Hat in Time [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Humble Games Celebration Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Autumn Sale
- The Settlers: New Allies Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $36.00 (70% off)
- Riders Republic - $10.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition - $9.90 (67% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $24.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 - $54.00 (55% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Ubisoft Autumn Sale.
Steam
- Cocoon - $19.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $39.59 (34% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Avengers Definitive Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Steam SHMUP Fest
- Relic Hunters Legend [Steam Early Access] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $4.49 (70% off)
- Gungrave G.O.R.E. - $9.99 (80% off)
- West of Dead - $3.99 (80% off)
- Beat Hazard 3 - $13.29 (30% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Steam SHMUP Fest.
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $19.79 (67% off)
- Temtem - $26.99 (40% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $7.49 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Steelrising - $19.99 (60% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
