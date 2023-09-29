Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 29: Cocoon launch discount

The fall season is here and there are a lot of games to check out, including some potential heavy hitters that are flying under the radar. One of those under-the-radar releases is the latest from Annapurna Interactive. Everything leading up to its release seemed to point to Cocoon being a potential top indie game for 2023. It's the latest from the lead gameplay designer of LIMBO and INSIDE and, having played a little bit of it myself, it's an imaginative piece of work. It's totally worth experiencing and there's a limited-time launch discount on the table right now from Steam, the Humble Store, Green Man Gaming, and Fanatical.

Elsewhere, the Steam SHMUP Fest is underway, celebrating the best of bullet hells and shoot 'em ups. The Humble Store and Epic Games Store are still offering the best from Square Enix. Green Man Gaming is holding an exciting Golden Week sale. Gamersgate has the best from Capcom. And GOG.com is still celebrating its 15th Anniversary Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEPT17 to get 17% off of all PC games. Exclusions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition, Deceive Inc., The Forgotten City, Aces & Adventures, Foretales, Patch Quest, Autonauts vs PirateBots, and Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $5 or more to get Fae Tactics, Ikenfell, and Ring of Pain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Void Bastards, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Archvale, and Unsighted. Pay $14 or more to also receive Dodgeball Academia, The Wild At Heart, and Moonscars. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Impostor Factory, Before Your Eyes, and Tales from the Borderlands. Pay $10 or more to also receive Twin Mirror, Beyond: Two Souls, and Beyond a Steel Sky. Pay $18 or more to also receive OPUS: Echo of Starsong Full Bloom Edition and New Tales from the Borderlands. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get STRIDE, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Zero Caliber VR. Pay $16 or more to also receive After the Fall Deluxe Edition, I Expect You to Die 2, and Propagation: Paradise Hotel. Pay $24 or more to also receive Demeo and Grimlord. These activate on Steam and require a VR headset.

Pay $6 or more to get What Lies in the Multiverse, Mythic Ocean, Aspire: Ina's Tale, SAMUDRA, and Golf Club Nostalgia. Pay $10 or more to also receive Flame Keeper, ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree, Metamorphosis, and Arise: A Simple Story. Pay $14 or more to also receive Bang-on Balls Chronicles. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 for Cities: Skylines with the Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack, JADIA Radio, and Natural Disasters DLC packs. Pay $15 or more to also receive the Snowfall, Vehicles of the World Content Creator Pack, Map Pack Content Creator Pack, Mid-Century Modern Content Creator Pack, Seaside Resorts Content Creator Pack, and Heart of Korea Content Creator Pack. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mass Transit, Skyscrapers Content Creator Pack, K-pop Station, Financial Districts, Map Pack 2 Content Creator Pack, African Vibes, Sports Venues Content Creator Pack, Shopping Malls Content Creator Pack, Africa in Miniature Content Creator Pack, Airports, and Plazas & Promenades DLC packs. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Intravenous, Tunguska: The Visitation, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun + Aiko's Choice. Pay $11 or more to also receive War Mongrels, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, and Serial Cleaners. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf with the Sentry Gun Pack, Fall of Kanak, Sigurd Ironside, Saga of the Great Awakening, Drenn Redblade, and Wrath of the Damned DLC packs. Pay $5 or more to also receive FootLOL: Epic Soccer League, King of Dragon Pass, and INSOMNIA: The Ark. Pay $12 or more to also receive Gravewood High Complete and Organs Please. Pay $15 or more to also receive Tempest Complete Edition, Catizens, and Anvil Saga. Pay $25 or more to also receive Revival: Recolonization. These activate on Steam.

