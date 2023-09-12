Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer shows off Reiko gameplay Reiko is General Shao's second-in-command in the Mortal Kombat 1 timeline and features a hard-hitting brawler combat style.

It’s some of the final days before Mortal Kombat 1 releases in early access for premium edition pre-orders. However, NetherRealm still had some surprises for us in the launch trailer leading up to the game’s release. Reiko had been spotted briefly in previous trailers, but nothing was confirmed about the fighter until now. In the launch trailer, got our first look at Reiko on the main roster, finally and officially confirming him as one of the last of MK1’s playable cast.

NetherRealm Studios put out the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring Reiko on September 12, 2023. While much of the trailer focuses on content we’ve seen before, like the recently revealed Nitara and even some Mileena gameplay, Reiko makes an appearance somewhere in the middle of the trailer and we get to see him for a brief moment. During the brief stint, we see him use punch and kick combinations leading into a slide that pops the opponent into the air. He also uses a grapple where he catches them mid-air and throws them on the ground before climbing atop them and raining down blows.

Reiko looks like he’ll have elements of Kano and Jacqui Briggs in his combat style for Mortal Kombat 1. He appears to have quite a few lunging attacks that can put him in range or catch his opponents to put them in a world of hurt. Reiko, like Nitara, marks another return of a Mortal Kombat character from what was otherwise minor roles in the 3D Mortal Kombat games. Reiko’s last appearance was only by mention and background appearances in Mortal Kombat 2011.

With Reiko pretty much rounding out the full Mortal Kombat 1 roster, there isn’t much left but to wait for the game’s early access launch next week. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage leading up to Mortal Kombat 1’s launch.