Mortal Kombat 1 launch trailer shows off Reiko gameplay

Reiko is General Shao's second-in-command in the Mortal Kombat 1 timeline and features a hard-hitting brawler combat style.
Image via NetherRealm Studios
It’s some of the final days before Mortal Kombat 1 releases in early access for premium edition pre-orders. However, NetherRealm still had some surprises for us in the launch trailer leading up to the game’s release. Reiko had been spotted briefly in previous trailers, but nothing was confirmed about the fighter until now. In the launch trailer, got our first look at Reiko on the main roster, finally and officially confirming him as one of the last of MK1’s playable cast.

NetherRealm Studios put out the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 featuring Reiko on September 12, 2023. While much of the trailer focuses on content we’ve seen before, like the recently revealed Nitara and even some Mileena gameplay, Reiko makes an appearance somewhere in the middle of the trailer and we get to see him for a brief moment. During the brief stint, we see him use punch and kick combinations leading into a slide that pops the opponent into the air. He also uses a grapple where he catches them mid-air and throws them on the ground before climbing atop them and raining down blows.

Reiko looks like he’ll have elements of Kano and Jacqui Briggs in his combat style for Mortal Kombat 1. He appears to have quite a few lunging attacks that can put him in range or catch his opponents to put them in a world of hurt. Reiko, like Nitara, marks another return of a Mortal Kombat character from what was otherwise minor roles in the 3D Mortal Kombat games. Reiko’s last appearance was only by mention and background appearances in Mortal Kombat 2011.

With Reiko pretty much rounding out the full Mortal Kombat 1 roster, there isn’t much left but to wait for the game’s early access launch next week. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage leading up to Mortal Kombat 1’s launch.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    September 12, 2023 7:43 AM

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 12, 2023 6:06 AM

      MK1 launch trailer

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYa7L4jp11E

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 6:39 AM

        this looks more and more fun with every trailer. might be the first time I buy an MK game

        • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 7:57 AM

          How is that possible?

          • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 12, 2023 8:09 AM

            I had Street Fighter 2 for SNES and rented Mortal Kombat a few times, but never actually owned any of them. I can't even the last time I played an MK game, but this one just looks like a whole lotta fun

      • Fish_Bulb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 8:07 AM

        Looks fun! It still seems strange to me that clearly want to keep going down the path of making these games story/character heavy, but it's kind of incongruous with the sadistic violence. I feel this reboot would have been a good opportunity to step back from that stuff. It doesn't need the gimmick, it looks great without it.

        • Herman Toothrot legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:15 AM

          Why would they step back from something that has been a runaway success for several games now?

        • lefthighkick legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:22 AM

          Really? Mortal Kombat without gratuitous violence is like a Mario game without jumping, or a GTA game without crime, or a Bethesda game without bugs.

        • sukabljat legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:24 AM

          The MK "engine" should be used for a game with less over the top violence and gore. I was hoping the Injustice titles would be that, but I was wrong.

        • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:28 AM

          MK is the #1 fighting franchise. I don't think they have a reason to change things up at this point.

        • kikilupo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:36 AM

          I dont think the game that is known for sadistic violence and has made it part of it's brand should move away from that.

          • aggressor legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            September 12, 2023 8:58 AM

            He's saying ditch the story. Keep the violence.

            • Fish_Bulb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              September 12, 2023 9:38 AM

              I wasn't really saying either one should go or stay, its just that they're not compatible to me. They're making some of the characters more relatable and human for the story (Johnny Cage! what a fun egotistical jerk to have in your cast of characters!). But then they gleefully tear someone in half or something and now they're no longer relatable.

              I think if there's a lasting appeal, it would be the inclusion of the story mode. When watching people play these games on streams or whatever, the x-rays/fatalities wear their welcome out pretty quick. I'm sure the violence drives sales, so its not going away. But personally, I would have liked to see it shift away from it.

        • mwasher legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 12, 2023 8:39 AM

          in this thread people with poor reading comprehension

      • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        September 12, 2023 8:19 AM

        I can't get over how much I dislike NetherRealm animation. Nothing has any weight to it.

      • breadsticks legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 12, 2023 8:57 AM

        I always watch these, but haven't played MK since 9 or 10

