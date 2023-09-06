New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat 1 confirms Nitara with Megan Fox as her voice actor

Nitara is making her grand return to the Mortal Kombat series, with a surprise voice actor.
Donovan Erskine
NetherRealm
1

Mortal Kombat 1 is less than a couple weeks away, but developer NetherRealm Studios is far from done with exciting roster reveals for the fighting game sequel. Today, the studio revealed Nitara, the vampire first introduced in Deadly Alliance, would be joining the Mortal Kombat 1 roster. What’s more, it was also revealed that she’ll be voiced by none other than Megan Fox.

A new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 provides our first look at Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1, as we see her attacking Smoke and Sub-Zero as they attempt to scale a large wall. We also get a glimpse at her kit through brief gameplay clips. She can suck the blood from her enemies, and manipulate it to deal devastating attacks.

The video also features an interview with Megan Fox, who talks about her role as Nitara in the fighting game. “I really like her. She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates… for some reason,” she said, referencing some of her previous acting roles. We also get to hear some of Fox’s in-game lines, including a couple of her fight intros and cinematics.

Nitara was first introduced in 2002’s Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. This will mark the first time she has been playable in a Mortal Kombat game since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006.

Fox joins the likes of John Cena (Peacemaker) and J.K. Simmons (Omni-Man) as actors lending their voices to Mortal Kombat 1. It’s not even her first video game gig this year, as she was also part of a promotional campaign for Diablo 4 earlier this summer. As the Mortal Kombat 1 roster continues to grow, we’re keeping up with every playable fighter and Kameo Fighter in the game.

