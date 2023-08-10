Twitch July viewership saw Diablo 4 fall off the top 10 Diablo 4 had enjoyed a couple months of high-level viewership on Twitch, but updates in July brought a lot of criticism and backlash from the player community.

With another month comes another State of the Stream report from StreamElements, and a certain high-profile game is missing from this month’s numbers. After enjoying a wealth of attention in a couple different months, Diablo 4 has fallen off of Twitch’s top 10, making way for games like Teamfight Tactics and Apex Legends, whose new content has had them seeing surges of attention.

StreamElements released its July 2023 State of the Stream report with data from its analytics partner at Rainmaker.gg on August 10, 2023. One of the most notable details on this one was the complete lack of Diablo 4 from Twitch’s Top 10. Back in March 2023, Diablo 4 first broke into the Twitch top 10 during one of its beta sessions. When it launched in June 2023, it easily skyrocketed to the top of the Twitch top 10 games with 156 million hours viewed. Now, in July’s report, Diablo 4 is nowhere to be found.

Teamfight Tactics and Apex Legends had significant new content and updates that helped them break past a weakened Diablo 4 to take Twitch's top 10 viewership in July 2023.

Source: StreamElements

While some of the drop-off in July’s State of the Stream could be attributed to the hype dying down for Diablo 4, there’s more to it than that. Diablo 4 suffered enormous backlash in July following the release of the Season of the Malignant. When a variety of endgame builds were nerfed and other areas of the game were bugged by the season, the criticism was so heavy that Blizzard addressed it directly in a Campfire Chat livestream and promised more transparency going forward. Nonetheless, there was a lot to do to make it up to the game’s playerbase.

Teamfight Tactics and Apex Legends also got significant new updates and content reveals, pushing them into the Twitch top 10 as Diablo 4 was staggering. It will remain to be seen if Diablo 4 can find its footing and make it back, but for the time being, it seems to be out of the winner’s circle on Twitch.