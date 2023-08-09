PS5 console unit sales grew 37.5% year-over-year in Sony Q1 2023 PlayStation 5 console sales have managed to grow considerably since 2022, with Sony aiming to sell 25 million units in FY 2023.

The PlayStation 5 continues to be a must-have piece of hardware for gamers, with consumers still picking up the system in the millions each quarter. Sony has reported that it sold 3.3 million units in Q1 2023, an increase of 37.5 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022.

On August 9, 2023, Sony released its Supplemental Information for the Consolidated Financial Results for its first quarter of 2023. Within this information packet, the company detailed its sales for the PlayStation 5 hardware which revealed that the company sold 3.3 million PS5 consoles in Q1 2023, this compares to the 2.4 million units sold in Q1 2022, an increase of 37.5 percent year-over-year.

In January 2023, Sony announced it surpassed 30 million units sold since the PlayStation 5 first released way back in 2020, and then in July it was announced Sony has sold 40 million units since release.

Ryan Browne and Arjun Kharpal of CNBC note that Sony has previously stated it aims to sell 25 million units in FY 2023, so despite the increase year-over-year, the company has a bit of catching up to do. However, with the upcoming release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and other high-profile games, Sony is no doubt positioning itself to hit this target.

