Evening Reading - August 7, 2023

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- WrestleQuest review: That's sports entertainment
- Venba review: Amma's home cooking
- Satisfactory Update 8 lays the groundwork for its homestretch to Version 1.0
- Becoming Doom Guy: John Romero on his memoir and a life in games
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite fighting game guest character of all time?
- Lucid Motors (LCID) Q2 2023 earnings results miss revenue estimates on wider than expected loss
- Zoom (ZM) updated TOS has users worried about platform's AI training
- Skate Story & Anger Foot among games 'Devolver Delayed' to 2024
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 revealed with November release date
- Red Dead Redemption is coming to Nintendo Switch
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
A sommelier tastes champagne
Reckon you could tell the difference between these drinks?
James Maynard discusses winning the Fields Medal
Numberphile is such a great channel.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Monday, which means we watch sudoku!
Honest Guide checks out some food tricks
What do you reckon?
Holding a grenade
The MythBusters test how long they can hold a grenade.
I don't want robot poetry
August 5, 2023
Unless all things are equal.
I think Ken is disappointed too
Horses when they find out patriarchy isn’t about them https://t.co/vvP3RPRzb2— Kirsty (@DoodlebopsH8Acc) August 4, 2023
My research tells me this is a Barbie meme.
A thread about the differences between some Genesis and SNES games
A long-standing urban legend is that the reason Konami's Genesis and SNES games were often so different had to do with licensing issues between consoles. But what if the true reason is a lot simpler? pic.twitter.com/kXq2tO59md— "Critical Kate" Willaert (@katewillaert) August 5, 2023
What if Konami just let both teams do what they want?
I love these metal puzzles
Siempre hay una solución… pic.twitter.com/iDiILwSPEd— El Club del Arte 🎨📷📚🖼🕍🎼 (@Arteymas_) August 6, 2023
I used to get them as presents all the time as a kid.
