Evening Reading - August 7, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A sommelier tastes champagne

Reckon you could tell the difference between these drinks?

James Maynard discusses winning the Fields Medal

Numberphile is such a great channel.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday, which means we watch sudoku!

Honest Guide checks out some food tricks

What do you reckon?

Holding a grenade

The MythBusters test how long they can hold a grenade.

I don't want robot poetry

Unless all things are equal.

I think Ken is disappointed too

Horses when they find out patriarchy isn’t about them https://t.co/vvP3RPRzb2 — Kirsty (@DoodlebopsH8Acc) August 4, 2023

My research tells me this is a Barbie meme.

A thread about the differences between some Genesis and SNES games

A long-standing urban legend is that the reason Konami's Genesis and SNES games were often so different had to do with licensing issues between consoles. But what if the true reason is a lot simpler? pic.twitter.com/kXq2tO59md — "Critical Kate" Willaert (@katewillaert) August 5, 2023

What if Konami just let both teams do what they want?

I love these metal puzzles

Siempre hay una solución… pic.twitter.com/iDiILwSPEd — El Club del Arte 🎨📷📚🖼🕍🎼 (@Arteymas_) August 6, 2023

I used to get them as presents all the time as a kid.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! You can find all sorts of adorable pet pictures on Shackpets, like plenty of my little boy, Rad!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.