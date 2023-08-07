New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 7, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

A sommelier tastes champagne

Reckon you could tell the difference between these drinks?

James Maynard discusses winning the Fields Medal

Numberphile is such a great channel.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Monday, which means we watch sudoku!

Honest Guide checks out some food tricks

What do you reckon?

Holding a grenade

The MythBusters test how long they can hold a grenade.

I don't want robot poetry

Unless all things are equal.

I think Ken is disappointed too

My research tells me this is a Barbie meme.

A thread about the differences between some Genesis and SNES games

What if Konami just let both teams do what they want?

I love these metal puzzles

I used to get them as presents all the time as a kid.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! You can find all sorts of adorable pet pictures on Shackpets, like plenty of my little boy, Rad!

Sam's ginger cat Rad curled up sleeping on a blanket

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola