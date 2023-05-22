Evening Reading - May 22, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Today Simon tackles a puzzle that has quite a few constraints.

Ambiguousamphibian checks out Age of Wonders 4

If you haven't already, definitely check out this fella's channel.

I love the RKG boys

Sure, speedrunners can do it in less, but reckon you could clear Dark Souls on one flight?

Can a Yiga pull the Master Sword?

Be careful, Link may not be the Hero of Time if you do this.

Destiny 2 lore time!

We've heard about the Deep for a while. Is that what we're going to finally uncover in Season of the Deep?

Insterstellar's timeline

Interstellar is so dang cool.

Did you use the duplication glitch?

To everyone using the Zelda duplication glitch pic.twitter.com/jODDQFvZeE — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 21, 2023

You've cheated yourself.

Australian emo song

This is a classic tune.

David Lynch with the not so subtle dig at Frank Silva

thinking about the guy who played BOB on "Twin Peaks" & how he was initially a set dresser... imagine showing up to work, wandering into a shot by accident & the boss is like "you are so scary & disgusting that this tv show is about you now" — Gabrielle Moss (@Gaby_Moss) May 20, 2023

Such a great villain, though.

Check out this photo of Rad! It's getting cold now so he's all snuggly and looking for warm places to sleep.

