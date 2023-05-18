Evening Reading - May 18, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Mortal Kombat returns to the past in a brutal announcement trailer!#MK1 releases September 19th with a beta for console players in August. pic.twitter.com/GSDzSSeHF1 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 18, 2023

AI-generated images are at least 5% easier to post than human-generated ones

LAN party in the middle of an interstate highway pic.twitter.com/tjpq3UUhmF — Weird Ai Generations 🦫 (@weirddalle) May 13, 2023

But the CEO of Take-Two thinks dank memes will still require human genius to be forged.

"I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits. Obviously it won't. Hits are created by genius & data sets + compute + large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings & I believe will stay that way." - $TTWO CEO pic.twitter.com/M9JHjjrSk4 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 17, 2023

Mega Ran is officially a papa

I got the clearance to post a pic so y’all get one lol



Shot by the great @mattlocks 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/AHGEpQPTlB — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 18, 2023

Congratulations to the whole Ran fam!

Nirvana Unplugged outtakes

Hit me again.

Truly a different era for American music.

Pat McAfee Show is heading to ESPN this fall, and some fans are calling them "Sellahts"

His response to the response.

It was not long ago that ESPN banned their staff from appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

Hopefully we can all get back to their usual level of quality content.

That rock sculpture really does look like A.J. Hawk.

Wild Kingdom

I want to eat bamboo shoots too.

Boop the snoot?

drooling kitty pic.twitter.com/U4uNln2Euo — Nature is Amazing 🐧 (@AMAZlNGSNATURE) July 23, 2020

Good kitty.

This is a neat thing

Need more reasons not to buy this pic.twitter.com/Xxh7HKCEvU — Charles Patterson (@CharlesPattson) May 15, 2023

I bet it costs 50 bucks.

How to get shot to death in America, by some UK kids

“Youths” are just randomly walking into people’s houses for TikTok fame. pic.twitter.com/ilOB5avHeN — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 17, 2023

I'll take horrible TikTok trends for $500.

