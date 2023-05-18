Evening Reading - May 18, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Mortal Kombat returns to the past in a brutal announcement trailer!#MK1 releases September 19th with a beta for console players in August. pic.twitter.com/GSDzSSeHF1— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 18, 2023
- Mortal Kombat 1 revealed with September release date
- Firmament review: A grand menagerie of quiet mystery
- Humanity review: A dog and human show
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
- Epic Games Store kicks off its 2023 Mega Sale by offering Death Stranding for free
- Saudi Arabia increases stake in Electronic Arts to 10%
- Every game revealed in the Humble Games Showcase 2023
- Asuka Kreutz, AKA That Man, is Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's last character
- Montana becomes the first state to ban TikTok
- All Skyview Tower locations - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
AI-generated images are at least 5% easier to post than human-generated ones
LAN party in the middle of an interstate highway pic.twitter.com/tjpq3UUhmF— Weird Ai Generations 🦫 (@weirddalle) May 13, 2023
But the CEO of Take-Two thinks dank memes will still require human genius to be forged.
"I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits. Obviously it won't. Hits are created by genius & data sets + compute + large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings & I believe will stay that way." - $TTWO CEO pic.twitter.com/M9JHjjrSk4— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 17, 2023
Mega Ran is officially a papa
I got the clearance to post a pic so y’all get one lol— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) May 18, 2023
Shot by the great @mattlocks 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/AHGEpQPTlB
Congratulations to the whole Ran fam!
Nirvana Unplugged outtakes
Hit me again.
Truly a different era for American music.
Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles
Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie becomes Mexico's highest grossing film ever
- Consumer debt passes $17 trillion for the first time despite slide in mortgage demand
- Apple introduces new features for cognitive accessibility, along with Live Speech, Personal Voice, and Point and Speak in Magnifier
- Kraft Heinz unveils customizable sauce dispenser with more than 200 condiment combos for restaurants
Reading is cool when done in moderation. There are even books still being written to this day.
Pat McAfee Show is heading to ESPN this fall, and some fans are calling them "Sellahts"
His response to the response.
It was not long ago that ESPN banned their staff from appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.
Hopefully we can all get back to their usual level of quality content.
😂😂😂😂#Twins pic.twitter.com/ep7ruUmAyZ— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 15, 2023
That rock sculpture really does look like A.J. Hawk.
Wild Kingdom
I want to eat bamboo shoots too.
May 13, 2023
Boop the snoot?
drooling kitty pic.twitter.com/U4uNln2Euo— Nature is Amazing 🐧 (@AMAZlNGSNATURE) July 23, 2020
Good kitty.
This is a neat thing
Need more reasons not to buy this pic.twitter.com/Xxh7HKCEvU— Charles Patterson (@CharlesPattson) May 15, 2023
I bet it costs 50 bucks.
How to get shot to death in America, by some UK kids
“Youths” are just randomly walking into people’s houses for TikTok fame. pic.twitter.com/ilOB5avHeN— Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 17, 2023
I'll take horrible TikTok trends for $500.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 18, 2023.
What are you up to tonight?
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 18, 2023