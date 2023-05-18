Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 18, 2023

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

AI-generated images are at least 5% easier to post than human-generated ones

But the CEO of Take-Two thinks dank memes will still require human genius to be forged.

Mega Ran is officially a papa

Congratulations to the whole Ran fam!

Nirvana Unplugged outtakes

Hit me again.

Truly a different era for American music.

Actual Evening Reading in the form of articles

Check out some of these interesting stories from across the Internet:

Reading is cool when done in moderation. There are even books still being written to this day.

Pat McAfee Show is heading to ESPN this fall, and some fans are calling them "Sellahts"

His response to the response.

It was not long ago that ESPN banned their staff from appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

Hopefully we can all get back to their usual level of quality content.

That rock sculpture really does look like A.J. Hawk.

Wild Kingdom

I want to eat bamboo shoots too.

Boop the snoot?

Good kitty.

This is a neat thing

I bet it costs 50 bucks.

How to get shot to death in America, by some UK kids

I'll take horrible TikTok trends for $500.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 18, 2023. Please consider downloading and playing our first official app Shackpets to support our company. The Hero of Time Sticker Pack is available for free on the Shackpets Sticker Store.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

