Asuka Kreutz, AKA That Man, is Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's last character It could only end with Asuka, and so the Gearmaker will round out Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's DLC cast.

Whether you came along early in the Guilty Gear franchise or only arrived for Strive, everyone should know who That Man is, and now he’s coming to play as the final character slot of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2’s DLC. Arc System Works officially unveiled Asuka Kreutz, also known as That Man and the Gearmaker, as Guilty Gear Strive’s final Season Pass 2 character and he’ll be available to both Season Pass holders and regular players soon.

Arc System Works shared a reveal trailer for Asuka as the final character of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 in a special presentation on May 17, 2023. He comes wielding the Tome of Origin, which has been an iconic and much-sought artifact of power in the Guilty Gear universe for a few games now. With it, Asuka looks to be a zoning fiend, utilizing an array of spells and projectiles to keep enemies at bay and overwhelm them with long-range offense, as well as tricky moves like one that seems to switch Asuka and an opponent's position. Asuka will launch in Guilty Gear Strive on May 25, 2023 on all consoles.

For those who don’t know, Asuka is one of the original and longest running antagonists of Guilty Gear. He created the Gears, turned Aria into Justice, turned Sol Badguy into the Prototype Gear, and has actively pulled strings on a global scale in the game since Guilty Gear X (though he was also briefly mentioned in Guilty Gear: The Missing Link). Though he took a more cooperative turn with Sol in Guilty Gear Strive’s narrative, he has nonetheless been a force to be reckoned with throughout the series.

Asuka joins Bridget, Sin Kiske, and Bedman?, who was just released recently, to fill out the final slot of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2. Stay tuned for more details and updates as he drops, including news on a Season Pass 3 launch and the characters in it.