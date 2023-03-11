Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2's third character is sort of, kind of Bedman Revealed following the results of the Arc World Tour 2022 Finals, Bedman's bed (yes, really) is returning to fight on his deceased behalf in Guilty Gear Strive.

We finally have our third character coming to play in Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 following the end of the Arc World Tour 2022 Finals. Bedman’s bed will be a character, for real. Fans may recall that Bedman didn’t quite make it out of Guilty Gear Xrd’s story, but his bed did. Not only is it still running around as a protector to his “sister” Delilah, but it’s going to be Guilty Gear Strive’s eighth DLC character and the third character of Season Pass 2.

Introduced as “Bedman?” in the latest character trailer for Guilty Gear Strive, Arc System Works showed off its latest DLC character for Season Pass 2 during the Arc World Tour 2022 Finals. Bedman? is a spinoff of the character of the same name from Guilty Gear Xrd. He was technically tricky character that could cast after-image effects that would mimic his special attacks when deployed. By doing this, Bedman could set up brutal pressure and mix-up games to overwhelm opponents.



Even without the actual Bedman, the bed is just as dangerous as ever. It will continue his style of mimicked special attacks with some neat new tricks. Bedman? will release on April 6, 2023, alongside new stage the Fairy Forest Factory, which is a new spin on Dizzy’s classic stage. If you don’t have Season Pass 2, Bedman? can also be bought individually for $7 USD.

Bedman? marks the third character in the Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 2 lineup following Bridget and Sin Kiske, as well as the first new character since Guilty Gear Stive came to Xbox and got an update to allow crossplay between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Bedman may be gone, but his bed looks to be just big of a threat as ever. Stay tuned as Bedman? comes to Guilty Gear Strive’s roster as part of Season Pass 2 and for individual purchase in April.